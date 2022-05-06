RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ODM reacts after nullification of Wanyonyi's ODM nomination certificate

Denis Mwangi

Why Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi's ODM nomination certificate was nullified

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has overturned Tim Wanyonyi's nomination as the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) parliamentary candidate for Westlands constituency.

In addition, the tribunal ordered the party to hold new nominations within 72 hours.

Wanyonyi’s rival Michael Magero Gumo challenged ODM’s decision to grant a nomination certificate to the incumbent MP without participating in the party primaries.

"We hereby allow the application filed by the petitioner on this matter, consequently we hereby nullify the nomination certificate issued to Tim Wanyonyi and order the ODM party to conduct a fresh nomination exercise for the Westlands MP within 72 hours," the Tribunal ruled.

Michael Magero Gumo is the son of long time politician and former Westlands MP Fred Gumo.

His lawyer Duncan Okatch argued that Wanyonyi did not take part in the party primaries in which Gumo got 1,661 votes with former City Clerk, Phillip Kisia, garnering 627 votes.

Okatch went on to say that his client spent millions of shillings rallying support for his parliamentary bid and should thus be given the party's ticket.

"I personally spent a lot of resources and time to marshall support for my bid. The results were publicly announced thus giving me the legitimate expectation that I would be issued with the certificate," Magero told the tribunal.

ODM announced in a statement that the party would discuss and consider he judgement before revealing the next action.

"Journalists from various media houses have been calling to inquire about the party’s position on the verdict by the PPDT regarding the nomination of Hon. @HonTimWanyonyi as the candidate for Westlands. The relevant organ of the party will meet and give direction in due course," the statement read.

Wanyonyi was running for the Nairobi Governor position but withdrew to defend his Westlands MP seat after the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition agreed to support Polycarp Igathe and running mate Philip Kaloki.

