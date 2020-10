Bungoma Deputy Governor Professor Charles Ngome has lost his wife.

Ms Hellen Nangekhe died on Saturday under undisclosed circumstances.

Nangekhe's death comes just a week after her own mother, the Deputy Governor's mother-in-law, passed on.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Professor Charle Kababani Ngome

Also Read: Kenyans, forgive me, I have forgiven you - Uhuru

Condolence Messages

Leaders from the Western region led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula took to social media to convey their condolence messages on Saturday.