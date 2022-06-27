RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kabogo's denouncement of DP Ruto caught news anchor Waihiga Mwaura by surprise

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has denounced his affiliation with the Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kabogo, who appeared in the Kiambu gubernatorial debate hosted by Citizen TV on Sunday night said that he was no longer part of the Kenya Kwanza team.

He was answering a question from news anchor Waihiga Mwaura who sort clarification on the status of his membership in Ruto's political movement.

Things change and right now I’m on my own and I’m doing fine,” Kabogo stated.

During the debate, he maintained that "I do not have a manifesto of any of the presidential candidates. I will be dealing with my manifesto which is to improve the lives of the people of Kiambu and make it easy to survive."

The sibling rivalry inside the Kenya Kwanza team led to a fallout between Kabogo and UDA's Kiambu governor candidate Kimani Wamatangi.

The former Kiambu governor has since stopped campaigning against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Previously the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader had been supporting Ruto as his preferred presidential candidate but he has now taken a neutral position.

"If you are going to vote for DP Ruto vote for Kabogo as well, if you was going to vote for Raila Odinga, vote for me too," Kabogo was quoted saying in his recent rallies in Kiambu.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo (Twitter)
Recently, the former governor accussed Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto's running mate, for scheming to exclude minor coalition partners from the Kenya Kwanza campaigns.

As small parties in Mount Kenya Region, we are not included in the planning of campaign activities. The campaigns also drum support for UDA only. Even the Deputy President-designate campaigns for UDA, and not Kenya Kwanza coalition,

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

