Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Kabogo, who appeared in the Kiambu gubernatorial debate hosted by Citizen TV on Sunday night said that he was no longer part of the Kenya Kwanza team.

He was answering a question from news anchor Waihiga Mwaura who sort clarification on the status of his membership in Ruto's political movement.

“Things change and right now I’m on my own and I’m doing fine,” Kabogo stated.

During the debate, he maintained that "I do not have a manifesto of any of the presidential candidates. I will be dealing with my manifesto which is to improve the lives of the people of Kiambu and make it easy to survive."

The sibling rivalry inside the Kenya Kwanza team led to a fallout between Kabogo and UDA's Kiambu governor candidate Kimani Wamatangi.

The former Kiambu governor has since stopped campaigning against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Previously the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader had been supporting Ruto as his preferred presidential candidate but he has now taken a neutral position.

"If you are going to vote for DP Ruto vote for Kabogo as well, if you was going to vote for Raila Odinga, vote for me too," Kabogo was quoted saying in his recent rallies in Kiambu.

Recently, the former governor accussed Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto's running mate, for scheming to exclude minor coalition partners from the Kenya Kwanza campaigns.