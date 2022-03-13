RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

William Kabogo backs DP Ruto for president, trashes Uhuru

Miriam Mwende

Uhuru Kenyatta cannot show us the way - Kabogo as he joins DP Ruto

Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo
Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has declared support for Deputy President William Ruto in the upcoming 2022 presidential election.

Speaking at the Thika Stadium on Sunday, Kabogo went on to declare himself the Kikuyu spokesperson saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta is not fit to lead Mt Kenya.

"Uhuru Kenyatta aende apumzike taratibu. Niliskia wakisema hakuna Mkikuyu wa kuzungumzia Wakikuyu... nasema ni mimi nitazungumza... hata mama yangu alizaa... vile Uhuru alizaliwa na mama yake, pia mimi nilizaliwa

"(Uhuru Kenyatta should retire quietly. I've some people asking who will speak for the Kikuyu... Let them stop questioning, I am the spokesperson now. I was also born [into the tribe] just as Uhuru's mother gave birth to him)," Kabogo stated, getting personal.

Boisterous, Kabogo invited DP Ruto to join him at the podium where they shook hands and the 2022 gubernatorial hopeful went on to endorse him for the presidency.

"Acheni niwaonyeshe mchana mahali kura yangu ya rais inaenda, huyu [Ruto] ndiye rais wa tano. Sisi sio mali ya mtu na kama kuna kitu itafanyika wacha ifanyike leo

"(Let me show you, in broad daylight, where my vote for president is going. This [DP Ruto] is the fifth president of Kenya. We [Kikuyus] are not anyone's property and if I'll be punished for saying that then let it happen today)," the former governor stated.

Miriam Mwende

