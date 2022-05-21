William Kabogo: My party is not behind the heckling of Martha Karua in Kiambaa

Kabogo noted that he was privy to reports that those planning to cause chaos at Karua’s rally in Kiamba were donning his Tujibebe Wakenya party t-shirts.

“Hao watu wa hapo Kiambaa naskia wamevaa t-shirts za Tujibebe (Wakenya party) ili waharibu mkutano wa Martha Karua.” Kabogo noted in a video shared on his social media platforms.

Kabogo noted that some individuals who he did not name are keen on painting his Tujibebe Wakenya party as violent.

“Those trying to portray Tujibebe as a violent party by making T Shirts and heckling Hon. Karua shame on you. Tafuteni Kura bila ujinga.” Kabogo noted.

He dismissed those heckling Karua, noting that they are stuck in primitive politics of the past.

“That is being primitive na hiyo ni michezo ya siasa ya zamani. Wacheni ushenzi.”

He noted that the individuals are behind the printing of Tshirts branded in his party’s colours and logo before giving the same to the hecklers to disrupt Karua’s rally.

Karua has been on an aggressive campaign in the Mount Kenya region that has seen her tour several counties including Nyeri, Kiambu, Meru, Kirinyaga among others.

In some instances, pockets of youth have attempted to heckle her, chanting DP Ruto and UDA slogans.

Not being one to back down in the face of heckling, Karua at one point appealed to the youth not to be used to disrupt political meetings and challenged those paying them to show up and face her instead of hiding behind hired goons and youth.

The battle for the Mount Kenya votes has intensified in recent days with Martha Karua leading a sustained onslaught for the Azimio brigade.

On the other hand, Kenya Kwanza, led by Deputy President William Ruto have intensified campaigns in the region to popularize the Ruto-Gachagua ticket and their bottom-up agenda.

