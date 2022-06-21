RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wajackoyah's introduction has changed the game - Kabogo

Cyprian Kimutai

There will be a run-off come August 9 - Kabogo predicts

[FILE] Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant William Kabogo
[FILE] Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant William Kabogo

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant William Kabogo has claimed that the introduction of Professor George Wajackoyah into the game of politics has completely changed the landscape of the 2022 August 9 General Election.

Speaking to NTV's Salim Swaleh on Monday, June 20, the former Kiambu Governor said that a few weeks back, there were only two major politicians set to compete for the top seat in State House, however things have now changed.

"A week in politics is like ten years, change is quite evident and pronounced. A few weeks back, it was quite evident, there was a two-horse race, but that's not the case anymore. At the moment, Wajacoyah has shifted the political scene," stated Kabogo.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah
Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

The former Juja Member of Parliament further stated that he has witnessed a shift on the ground, as he reiterated that Professor Wajackoyah has managed to secure support from potential voters.

"Before coming for this interview, I was in Kiambu trying to woo voters and I noticed something that I have never seen before. Yes both Raila Odinga and William Ruto have support on the ground, but Professor Wajackoyah has managed to introduce something that is worth paying attention to," reiterated Kabogo.

Kabogo's revelation comes only days after Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and the Tujibebe Wakenya political leader snubbed DP Ruto in Kiambu on Sunday, June 19.

Kuria and Kabogo pulled out their parties from the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in protest, citing humiliation and maintaining that urging locals to only vote for UDA was dividing the alliance at a time when other parties too have their candidates.

