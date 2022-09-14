RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of plum job Ruto has given Uhuru after taking over gov't

Masia Wambua

Uhuru became the first appointee in Ruto's administration

President William Ruto embraces former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 5th president's inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto embraces former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 5th president's inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022

Kenya's newly sworn-in president, William Samoei Ruto, has appointed his former boss and now former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, as his peace envoy for the Great Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa, which means the former head of state continues chairing regional peace talks on behalf of the Kenyan government.

Recommended articles

During his tenure as president, Kenyatta was heavily involved in peace talks in Ethiopia, South Sudan, DR Congo, and Somalia - initiatives President Ruto intends to continue.

The announcement was made by Ruto when delivering his inauguration speech at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, soon after Uhuru handed over the instruments of power.

"I have asked my elder brother Uhuru Kenyatta who has done a commendable job in those regions, and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya," Ruto said as he appointed his predecessor to the position.

Leaders during the inauguration of President William Ruto
Leaders during the inauguration of President William Ruto Leaders during the inauguration of President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: List of judges appointed by Ruto on his first day in office

He added: "I have committed that the government of Kenya will support those initiatives that will be chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta and I want to thank you Excellency for graciously agreeing to support us and help me in those interventions."

President Ruto went ahead to acknowledge his predecessors’ efforts and diplomacy toward the promotion of peace, security, and stability in the region, vowing to fully support his peace intervention endeavors amidst tensions of war in the extensive East African region adding that Kenya will continue playing a critical role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

President William Ruto inauguration
President William Ruto inauguration President William Ruto inauguration Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto announces changes to be enacted immediately after taking oath

During the Kenyatta administration, Kenya mediated various peace talks in the region including chairing the African Union Peace and Security Council the standing decision-making organ of the continental body for the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts in Africa.

Kenya has been representing Africa in the United Nations Security Council since January 2021 and will continue in that office until 2023 when Mozambique will take up the position.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of plum job Ruto has given Uhuru after taking over gov't

Details of plum job Ruto has given Uhuru after taking over gov't

List of judges appointed by Ruto on his first day in office

List of judges appointed by Ruto on his first day in office

Speculation rife ahead of fuel price announcement

Speculation rife ahead of fuel price announcement

President William Ruto announces changes to be enacted immediately after taking oath

President William Ruto announces changes to be enacted immediately after taking oath

Deputy President Gachagua attacks former President Kenyatta's administration moments after taking oath

Deputy President Gachagua attacks former President Kenyatta's administration moments after taking oath

Ruto officially sworn-in as the 5th president at the Moi sports centre Kasarani

Ruto officially sworn-in as the 5th president at the Moi sports centre Kasarani

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote present for Ruto's inauguration [Video]

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote present for Ruto's inauguration [Video]

Winnie Odinga in war of words with popular city lawyer

Winnie Odinga in war of words with popular city lawyer

Gachagua reveals how he plans to get in shape as he addresses his weight

Gachagua reveals how he plans to get in shape as he addresses his weight

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election