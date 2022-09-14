Details of plum job Ruto has given Uhuru after taking over gov't

Kenya's newly sworn-in president, William Samoei Ruto, has appointed his former boss and now former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, as his peace envoy for the Great Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa, which means the former head of state continues chairing regional peace talks on behalf of the Kenyan government.
During his tenure as president, Kenyatta was heavily involved in peace talks in Ethiopia, South Sudan, DR Congo, and Somalia - initiatives President Ruto intends to continue.
The announcement was made by Ruto when delivering his inauguration speech at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, soon after Uhuru handed over the instruments of power.
"I have asked my elder brother Uhuru Kenyatta who has done a commendable job in those regions, and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya," Ruto said as he appointed his predecessor to the position.
He added: "I have committed that the government of Kenya will support those initiatives that will be chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta and I want to thank you Excellency for graciously agreeing to support us and help me in those interventions."
President Ruto went ahead to acknowledge his predecessors’ efforts and diplomacy toward the promotion of peace, security, and stability in the region, vowing to fully support his peace intervention endeavors amidst tensions of war in the extensive East African region adding that Kenya will continue playing a critical role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels.
During the Kenyatta administration, Kenya mediated various peace talks in the region including chairing the African Union Peace and Security Council the standing decision-making organ of the continental body for the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts in Africa.
Kenya has been representing Africa in the United Nations Security Council since January 2021 and will continue in that office until 2023 when Mozambique will take up the position.
