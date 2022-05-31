RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto quietly meets sculptor who pushed wheelbarrow from Nakuru, avoids publicity [Photos]

Amos Robi

Unlike his usual tendency, DP Ruto did not post about the meeting on his verified social media pages

Silas Wanjeru, the man who pushed a wheelbarrow from Nakuru County to Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in Karen, finally found got an opportunity to see the DP.

The deputy president quietly received the sculpture at his Nairobi residence on Monday.

A day after the meeting and unlike his usual tendency, DP Ruto did not issue any photos or statement regarding the gift on his verified social media pages.

Going by photos shared online, however, the DP was impressed by the Nakuru-based artist's efforts.

Wanjeru, who completed a 155-kilometer trek, confirmed to a local news outlet that his trip had not been without it's challenges, including a week-long wait at Karen to meet with the DP.

"Surviving has been a challenge because of the weather and maintaining the security for the sculpture of the DP because I am just an ordinary Kenyan.

"I have been supported by supporters of William Ruto as well as well-wishers from the surrounding who give me lunch and breakfast. I have the morale to wait for him," the artist explained.

Wanjeru also shied from making any comments following his meeting with the deputy president.

He had conveyed that it took him four years to work on the sculpture as an appreciation of the UDA party leader's commitment to solving Kenya’s problems.

In June 2020, the DP met Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno who designed convertible benches that put them on the world map.

At the time, Dr Ruto posted videos and photos of the meeting, outlining details of his meeting with them and lauding them for their ingenuity.

"I was privileged to meet and interact with Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno, two enterprising Kenyans with innovative ideas on garden furniture. I was thrilled by their cutting-edge skills and efforts," the DP remarked.

Later, on August 13, 2020, DP Ruto met with two children from Nyandarua County who had featured on a viral video fighting over a pencil and rubber.

Similarly in July 2021, DP Ruto met and posted details of his meeting with a Machakos grocer, Elizabeth Mueni.

The mama mboga had sold green maize to the deputy president during his visit to the region and subsequently got invited to a special meeting with DP Ruto at the official residence of the deputy president in Karen.

DP Ruto praised her for her tireless efforts in running her business.

"Mama Elizabeth Mueni, a hardworking green maize hawker in Machakos Town radiates warmth. "Mama Mueni's dream is to give her two children a different life- a good life. This is exactly what the bottom-up economic model is about; delivering empowerment to Kenyans like Mama Elizabeth. It was such a pleasure meeting Elizabeth again,” DP Ruto posted at the time.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Ruto quietly meets sculptor who pushed wheelbarrow from Nakuru, avoids publicity [Photos]

