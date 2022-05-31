Ruto quietly meets sculptor who pushed wheelbarrow from Nakuru, avoids publicity [Photos]

The deputy president quietly received the sculpture at his Nairobi residence on Monday.

A day after the meeting and unlike his usual tendency, DP Ruto did not issue any photos or statement regarding the gift on his verified social media pages.

Going by photos shared online, however, the DP was impressed by the Nakuru-based artist's efforts.

Wanjeru, who completed a 155-kilometer trek, confirmed to a local news outlet that his trip had not been without it's challenges, including a week-long wait at Karen to meet with the DP.

"Surviving has been a challenge because of the weather and maintaining the security for the sculpture of the DP because I am just an ordinary Kenyan.

"I have been supported by supporters of William Ruto as well as well-wishers from the surrounding who give me lunch and breakfast. I have the morale to wait for him," the artist explained.

Wanjeru also shied from making any comments following his meeting with the deputy president.

He had conveyed that it took him four years to work on the sculpture as an appreciation of the UDA party leader's commitment to solving Kenya’s problems.

DP Ruto has previously met other Kenyan artisans whose works have caught his attention

In June 2020, the DP met Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno who designed convertible benches that put them on the world map.

At the time, Dr Ruto posted videos and photos of the meeting, outlining details of his meeting with them and lauding them for their ingenuity.

"I was privileged to meet and interact with Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno, two enterprising Kenyans with innovative ideas on garden furniture. I was thrilled by their cutting-edge skills and efforts," the DP remarked.

Later, on August 13, 2020, DP Ruto met with two children from Nyandarua County who had featured on a viral video fighting over a pencil and rubber.

Similarly in July 2021, DP Ruto met and posted details of his meeting with a Machakos grocer, Elizabeth Mueni.

The mama mboga had sold green maize to the deputy president during his visit to the region and subsequently got invited to a special meeting with DP Ruto at the official residence of the deputy president in Karen.

DP Ruto praised her for her tireless efforts in running her business.