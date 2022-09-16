President William Ruto has called for a meeting with elected MPs from his Kenya Kwanza coalition ahead of the unveiling of his Cabinet.
Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement
A number of MPs are expected to resign to join the executive
Recommended articles
The meeting is set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Naivasha where President Ruto will discuss a raft of issues regarding the roll-out of his administration.
He is expected to rally his MPs to expedite the vetting of his Cabinet nominees in order to deliver on his campaign manifesto.
Nation reported that insiders in the president’s camp intimated that Ruto is likely to announce the names after the meetings.
Some of those likely to be featured include ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who had negotiated for a Chief Minister position.
Others include David Chirchir, Ababu Namwamba and Korir Sing’oei who have already assumed some key roles at State House awaiting formal appointments.
Some MPs are also expected to resign if they make it to Ruto’s final list.
Kenyans will also be expecting the president to fulfill his pledge of appointing women to make 50% of his Cabinet and whether he will keep the CAS positions introduced by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.
The Naivasha meeting will also help the leaders organise themselves for their parliamentary roles as both houses prepare to constitute committees.
Ruto is hopeful that Kenya Kwanza MPs and Senators will take up leadership of all the committees except the Public Accounts Committee, the Public Investments Committee and the Committee on Implementation, which are reserved for the minority coalition.
Sources in the president’s camp say that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa is angling for the Majority leader position.
“As of now, what I know is that Kimani Ichung’wah is going to be the Leader of Majority,” Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematiah told the media.
Kenya Kwanza has a majority in both houses after wooing some legislators who were in the Azimio la Umoja coalition as well as those elected on an independent ticket.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke