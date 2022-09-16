Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement

The meeting is set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Naivasha where President Ruto will discuss a raft of issues regarding the roll-out of his administration.

He is expected to rally his MPs to expedite the vetting of his Cabinet nominees in order to deliver on his campaign manifesto.

Nation reported that insiders in the president’s camp intimated that Ruto is likely to announce the names after the meetings.

Pulse Live Kenya

Some of those likely to be featured include ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who had negotiated for a Chief Minister position.

Others include David Chirchir, Ababu Namwamba and Korir Sing’oei who have already assumed some key roles at State House awaiting formal appointments.

Google

Some MPs are also expected to resign if they make it to Ruto’s final list.

Kenyans will also be expecting the president to fulfill his pledge of appointing women to make 50% of his Cabinet and whether he will keep the CAS positions introduced by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Naivasha meeting will also help the leaders organise themselves for their parliamentary roles as both houses prepare to constitute committees.

Ruto is hopeful that Kenya Kwanza MPs and Senators will take up leadership of all the committees except the Public Accounts Committee, the Public Investments Committee and the Committee on Implementation, which are reserved for the minority coalition.

Sources in the president’s camp say that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa is angling for the Majority leader position.

“As of now, what I know is that Kimani Ichung’wah is going to be the Leader of Majority,” Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematiah told the media.