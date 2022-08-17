Ruto expected to respond to Raila's rejection of the presidential election results

The meeting is set to take place at the official residence of the deputy president in Karen.

According to the invitation issued by UDA secretary general Veronica Maina, the meeting will involve only a section leaders.

Those expected at the meeting include elected governors and their deputies, senators, members of the National Assembly, and women representatives.

Ms Maina explained that newly elected MCAs who had been left out of the invitation would be addressed at later dates.

“The president-elect together with his deputy president-elect will soon be convening regional inaugural caucus meeting for all members of the county assemblies elected through the political parties of the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” she said.

During the meeting, Ruto is expected to congratulate the newly elected officials as well as reiterate his agenda, even as he prepares to face Raila Odinga who has rejected the election results announced by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.

Many Kenyans await the president-elect's reponse to Odinga's decision to challenge the presidential election results at the Supreme Court.

How many Governors, MPs, Senators seats Kenya Kwanza won

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition bagged 159 MPs, with UDA commanding a majority with 137, followed by ANC’s 7, and Ford Kenya’s 6.

Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umjoa has a majority in the National Assembly with 162 members.

In the Senate, Kenya Kwanza won a majority of the seats with 24 senators against Azimio which has 22 senators. One senator is not affiliated with any of the two coalitions.