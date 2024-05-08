The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't declares Friday a public holiday as school opening dates is announced

Amos Robi

The president has announced that the government will disburse funds to enable the rebuilding of schools destroyed by floods

President William Ruto at State House
President William Ruto at State House

The government has announced the re-opening of schools for second term on Monday, May 13 amidst the ongoing heavy floods.

While speaking to Kajiado and Laikipia leaders, the president said the government will release funds to enable schools damaged by floods to be rebuilt.

Additionally, the president declared Friday, May 10 a public holiday to remember those who have died in floods, President Ruto announced; that Kenyans to plant trees to mitigate climate change.

The school re-opening for second term had been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing heavy flooding which has caused infrastructure damage, displaced many and killed dozens of people across the country.

According to the Ministry 238 have died as a result of the floods with another 75 still missing. Those who have been displaced are being hosted in schools and make-shift shelters as the government mobilises resources to resettle them.

President William Ruto with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja assessing the situation at Mai Mahiu on April 30, 2024 following flooding tragedy
President William Ruto with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja assessing the situation at Mai Mahiu on April 30, 2024 following flooding tragedy President William Ruto with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja assessing the situation at Mai Mahiu on April 30, 2024 following flooding tragedy Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto on May 6 announced relief measures for affected families among them Sh10,000 for the next three months to facilitate their relocation.

“Every household of the 40,000 households that have been displaced in Nairobi, every household will be paid Sh10,000 so that they can find alternative accommodation as we plan for their future as a government so that every Kenyan has a place to call home,” he said.

The Ministry of Education is expected to give more details on the way forward in regard to the re-opening of schools.

Boda boda riders wading through floods
Boda boda riders wading through floods Boda boda riders wading through floods Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned the heavy floods will continue throughout May urging Kenyans to continue taking necessary precautions to stay safe.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

