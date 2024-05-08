Gov't declares Friday a public holiday as school opening dates is announced

While speaking to Kajiado and Laikipia leaders, the president said the government will release funds to enable schools damaged by floods to be rebuilt.

Additionally, the president declared Friday, May 10 a public holiday to remember those who have died in floods, President Ruto announced; that Kenyans to plant trees to mitigate climate change.

The school re-opening for second term had been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing heavy flooding which has caused infrastructure damage, displaced many and killed dozens of people across the country.

According to the Ministry 238 have died as a result of the floods with another 75 still missing. Those who have been displaced are being hosted in schools and make-shift shelters as the government mobilises resources to resettle them.

President Ruto on May 6 announced relief measures for affected families among them Sh10,000 for the next three months to facilitate their relocation.

“Every household of the 40,000 households that have been displaced in Nairobi, every household will be paid Sh10,000 so that they can find alternative accommodation as we plan for their future as a government so that every Kenyan has a place to call home,” he said.

The Ministry of Education is expected to give more details on the way forward in regard to the re-opening of schools.

