RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto explains his dirty trousers at meeting with former-president

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

DP William Ruto met with former Tanzania president Jakaya Kikwete at his home in Karen

EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete
EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday evening asked an election observer mission from the East Africa Community to bear with him for rocking a pair of ‘dirty trousers’ during the meeting.

Recommended articles

The EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete visited Ruto at his home in Karen to discuss the upcoming General Election slated for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The team is expected to submit its report on the election by August 11.

EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete
EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete Pulse Live Kenya

The DP explained that the patch of dirt that could be seen on his trousers suggested that he had been busy, as is the nature of a ‘hustler’.

Held consultations with former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, who heads the EAC observer mission, in Karen, Nairobi County this evening. He was accompanied by EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki. Don’t mind the dirt on my trouser. It is the nurture of the hustling,” Ruto said.

READ: IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

Earlier in the day, the deputy president, who is the UDA presidential candidate, attended a church service at the Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, in Nairobi led by Pastor Edward Mwai.

During the service, Ruto took to his knees as the pastor said a prayer for him alongside Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is vying to become the next city governor.

EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete
EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete Pulse Live Kenya

Kikwete is heading the 52-member EAC election observer mission on August 9, having led successful missions in other African countries.

In 2019, he chaired the Commonwealth Observer Group during Nigeria’s general election and in 2021, he led the group during Zambia’s polls.

Observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes.

Observation of elections by independent observers enhances the legitimacy of the electoral processes, as well as the outcome.

The reports submitted by observers provide an objective critique of an electoral process, giving recommendations on how best the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission could improve future management of elections.

Many election observer organisations have a checklist of what to look out for while observing an election.

These criteria usually include the administration and functioning of the electoral process, the legal and institutional framework for the electoral process and the political context and climate in which the election is held.

Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete speaking at Serena Hotel on Monday, August 1, 2022
Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete speaking at Serena Hotel on Monday, August 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The members cover the entire process from the beginning to the end, including the pre-election period, the election day and the post-election period.

They are granted access to polling stations, tallying centres and IEBC offices. They also attend meetings convened for a briefing on elections.

They are also accorded protection and security by the National Police Service while executing their roles.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Detectives reunite stolen baby and mother in a quick operation

Detectives reunite stolen baby and mother in a quick operation

Uhuru's biggest regret which he prays next President will tackle

Uhuru's biggest regret which he prays next President will tackle

Planning to vote? Here are voting offences that will land you in jail

Planning to vote? Here are voting offences that will land you in jail

Uganda opposition duo team up to observe Kenya's election

Uganda opposition duo team up to observe Kenya's election

Ruto explains his dirty trousers at meeting with former-president

Ruto explains his dirty trousers at meeting with former-president

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires [Full List]

Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires [Full List]

Wajackoyah answers running mate amid fallout over claims of joining Azimio

Wajackoyah answers running mate amid fallout over claims of joining Azimio

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Thugs stage daring Sh1 million robbery at MP candidate's home