Ruto fulfils promise made to Eldoret mom 5 years ago

Kipkogei, a determined 19-year-old who is abled differently had faced financial constraints that threatened his dream of higher education. However, thanks to a plea to the President of Kenya, his aspirations have come true.

Kipkogei wrote his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2022 and scored a B minus grade securing a slot at Multimedia University.

In a heartfelt appeal to well-wishers, he sought assistance, hoping to overcome the odds stacked against him.

Fortunately, his plea reached the ears of the head of state, who made a resounding pledge to support the young scholar.

Jairus Kipkogei's admission to University Pulse Live Kenya

This pledge materialized under the guidance of Dennis Itumbi, who oversaw Kipkogei's admission to University.

Kipkogei who is pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Business Information Technology, has all his tuition fees and basic necessities will be fully covered.

As an extra gesture of support, Kipkogei was presented with a special electric bike to facilitate his mobility on the university campus.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kipkogei expressed his appreciation for the President's unwavering support.

"I want to say, Your Excellency, despite the delay, you fulfilled your promise. I am very thankful to your office and all those close to you," he said.

Dennis Itumbi during Jairus Kipkogei's admission to University Pulse Live Kenya

Kipkogei's admiration for the President extends beyond gratitude; he sees the President as a mentor he has looked up to since his early years. Yearning for a one-on-one mentorship session, Kipkogei expressed his desire to meet the head of state in person.

"You have been my mentor since I was a young kid, and that's why I've been seeking you. I have always admired you. I really want to meet you in person, I really want to hear from you," Kipkogei emphasised.

Their paths first crossed in 2018 when Kipkogei met President Ruto at Kipsangui High School when the latter held the position of Deputy President.

Jairus Kipkogei presented with a special electric bike during his admission to University Pulse Live Kenya