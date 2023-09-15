Dorcas Rotich the mother of Jairus Kipkogei can finally breathe a sigh of relief after her son's admission to Multimedia University after being stranded at home due to financial constraints.
Ruto fulfils promise made to Eldoret mom 5 years ago
Dorcas Rotich couldn't contain her gratitude as she joyfully expressed her thanks to the head of state for his actions.
Kipkogei, a determined 19-year-old who is abled differently had faced financial constraints that threatened his dream of higher education. However, thanks to a plea to the President of Kenya, his aspirations have come true.
Kipkogei wrote his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2022 and scored a B minus grade securing a slot at Multimedia University.
In a heartfelt appeal to well-wishers, he sought assistance, hoping to overcome the odds stacked against him.
Fortunately, his plea reached the ears of the head of state, who made a resounding pledge to support the young scholar.
This pledge materialized under the guidance of Dennis Itumbi, who oversaw Kipkogei's admission to University.
Kipkogei who is pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Business Information Technology, has all his tuition fees and basic necessities will be fully covered.
As an extra gesture of support, Kipkogei was presented with a special electric bike to facilitate his mobility on the university campus.
Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kipkogei expressed his appreciation for the President's unwavering support.
"I want to say, Your Excellency, despite the delay, you fulfilled your promise. I am very thankful to your office and all those close to you," he said.
Kipkogei's admiration for the President extends beyond gratitude; he sees the President as a mentor he has looked up to since his early years. Yearning for a one-on-one mentorship session, Kipkogei expressed his desire to meet the head of state in person.
"You have been my mentor since I was a young kid, and that's why I've been seeking you. I have always admired you. I really want to meet you in person, I really want to hear from you," Kipkogei emphasised.
Their paths first crossed in 2018 when Kipkogei met President Ruto at Kipsangui High School when the latter held the position of Deputy President.
During that encounter, President Ruto pledged support not only to Kipkogei but also to his mother. Now, five years later, the President has made good on that promise, ensuring that Kipkogei's dreams of higher education have come to fruition.
