DP Ruto addresses stoning of Raila’s chopper as police arrest 17

Thomas Bosire

Police discovered suspects had with them an unspecified amount of cash in Sh50 notes

Kenya Kwanza coalition partners Dr William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign tour in Lamu County on March 31, 2022
Kenya Kwanza coalition partners Dr William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign tour in Lamu County on March 31, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto has apologised to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga following the attack on his chopper by rowdy youths in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

Speaking from the official DP's residence in Karen, Nairobi, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential aspirant condemned the incident terming it as uncalled for and vowed that his party will hold to account any member found culpable of the violence.

Dr Ruto offered his full support as well as his party's cooperation with the authorities to ensure the culprits were apprehended.

“Yesterday there was an incident in Uasin Gishu where some violence was meted on the party leader of our opposing party, Raila Odinga. I have instructed the party to work with the police so that we can get to the root of what happened yesterday in Eldoret.

“I also take this opportunity to apologise to Raila Odinga for what happened to him yesterday, it was really unfortunate and I hope those who engaged in this exercise regret what they did,” he stated.

DP Ruto further added that any member of UDA found guilty of planning the unfortunate incident would face dire consequences and might have their candidature nullified.

“We are going to take disciplinary action against anyone who may have been involved in the violence meted out at Raila Odinga. We take the position that any candidate who engages themselves in violence and especially violence with women will be disqualified,” stated DP Ruto.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed that 17 suspects are being held to assist with investigations into the incident.

"We call upon political leaders and their supporters to accord accommodation and tolerance to each other including those of divergent views and opinion during this period of electioneering," he urged.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara confirmed that the attack was planned, stating that police are searching for the mastermind.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

