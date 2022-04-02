DP Ruto addresses stoning of Raila’s chopper as police arrest 17

Speaking from the official DP's residence in Karen, Nairobi, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential aspirant condemned the incident terming it as uncalled for and vowed that his party will hold to account any member found culpable of the violence.

Dr Ruto offered his full support as well as his party's cooperation with the authorities to ensure the culprits were apprehended.

“Yesterday there was an incident in Uasin Gishu where some violence was meted on the party leader of our opposing party, Raila Odinga. I have instructed the party to work with the police so that we can get to the root of what happened yesterday in Eldoret.

“I also take this opportunity to apologise to Raila Odinga for what happened to him yesterday, it was really unfortunate and I hope those who engaged in this exercise regret what they did,” he stated.

DP Ruto further added that any member of UDA found guilty of planning the unfortunate incident would face dire consequences and might have their candidature nullified.

“We are going to take disciplinary action against anyone who may have been involved in the violence meted out at Raila Odinga. We take the position that any candidate who engages themselves in violence and especially violence with women will be disqualified,” stated DP Ruto.

17 confirmed arrests in relation to stoning of Raila's chopper

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed that 17 suspects are being held to assist with investigations into the incident.

"We call upon political leaders and their supporters to accord accommodation and tolerance to each other including those of divergent views and opinion during this period of electioneering," he urged.