Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

President William Ruto awarded Sh100,000 scholarships to over 20,000 people who attended Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.
The scholarships for the attendees seemed impossible initially until the president made the announcement
When Principal Secretary of ICT and Digital Economy, John Tanui made the announcement, some people thought it was impossible, but the head of state kept his word and awarded scholarships provided by the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.
The institution offers programs designed to prepare students to navigate the dynamic digital world.
Speaking during the ceremony, the president instructed people to use a QR code to access the 16-unit course.
“It is now time to keep the promise. There is a QR Code near you. Scan and access the scholarship now.
"A 16-unit course that would have cost you Sh100,000, is now accessible to you for free, courtesy of the Innovation Jamhuri,” said President Ruto
The scholarships are part of a wider effort by Ruto’s government to drive a technology agenda that he says will create one million jobs in the coming years.
The scholarship is accessible to anyone, even those who did not attend the celebrations.
The course covers areas such as strategic planning: visioning and goal-setting, organizational readiness for scaling and expansion, financial analysis and management, creating a business culture for growth, and developing staff for business growth.
