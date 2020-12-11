Deputy President William Ruto has called on leaders to be responsible and confine politics to issues-based politics.

Speaking on Thursday, the DP said the leaders must also appreciate our different cultures, and work together in the interests of the nation.

He added that they should also lead the way in preaching peace and unity, which is the only way Kenyans can have a stable and a transformed country.

“Leaders must be responsible and able to moderate our politics to be issues-based. They must appreciate our diversity, work together in the national interest and take the lead to preach unity. That way, we stand to have a more stable and transformed country,” said William Ruto.

The Deputy President’s words came shortly after he held a meeting with several leaders (Political and Professional) from the larger Gusii Community, at his Karen home.

DP Ruto after meeting with Kisii Politicians

The group was led by Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Sylvanus Osoro, and Alfah Miruka.

Others also present were Charles Nyachae, Omingo Magara, Daniel Manduku, Don Bosco Gichana, Zaheer Jhanda and Zebedeo Opore among others.