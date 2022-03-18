RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto drags Mama Ngina's name in appeal to Uhuru [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The feud between President Kenyatta and DP Ruto takes new twist

UDA presidential aspirant Dr William Ruto speaking during a past rally
UDA presidential aspirant Dr William Ruto speaking during a past rally

Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to residents Gatundu South constituency to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta not to involve himself in the succession battle.

DP Ruto led a delegation of leaders from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the larger Kenya Kwanza alliance in a tour of the region considered to be President Kenyatta’s backyard.

I am urging you to speak with your friend and neighbour President Kenyatta to stay away from the presidential campaigns,” he said.

Referring to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, he added: “Kindly ask him not to cut off my legs with the same knife that I used in protecting him in the previous two general elections. Ask him not to extend support to that man full of riddle talk.

He said that President Kenyatta had turned his back on him despite having helping him capture the presidency recalling how they seemed joined at the hip when they were both battling cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The deputy president implored the head of state to stop setting up his rival against him.

Remind him that he and I knelt down to be prayed for by the clergy and his mum, Mama Ngina Kenyatta. Even if he doesn’t want to help me in my quest to become president, kindly ask him to stay out of the presidential campaigns so that I can defeat Raila Odinga,” Ruto added.

A collage of photos of Mama Ngina Kenyatta praying for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto
A collage of photos of Mama Ngina Kenyatta praying for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Elsewhere, President Kenyatta was in Mathare North to officially commission the Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children’s hospital where he criticised the DP for politicising the crackdown on boda boda operators.

"I know that you have seen what some of the politicians are saying about boda boda. Ignore them. I promise that we will hold a meeting soon with some of you so that we can create a framework to respect women and still do work," Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens new Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital
President Uhuru Kenyatta opens new Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The DP accused the government of harassing boda boda operators in the country and urged riders to collect their motorbikes from police stations.

All those boda boda operators whose motorbikes were taken away, I urge them to walk to the police stations and take their motorbikes. They were also fined illegally and their money should be returned so that they can continue their businesses because they are doing legit business,” Ruto said on Wednesday.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

