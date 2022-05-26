RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto makes bold confession on Live TV, asks for forgiveness [Video]

Denis Mwangi

I also know that serving as DP I may have fallen short of the expectations of my boss my friend the president - Dr Ruto

Uhuru, Ruto meet in public at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani after tense BBI meetings, rekindling memories of bromance
Uhuru, Ruto meet in public at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani after tense BBI meetings, rekindling memories of bromance

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in marking the 19th annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel on Thursday May 26, 2022.

During the event, some of the country’s leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome made bold confessions and asked for forgiveness in the spirit of reconciliation, unity and acceptance.

DP Ruto thanked President Kenyatta for giving him the opportunity to serve as the first deputy president under the new constitution and also apologised to the Head of State for falling short of his expectations.

To Kenyans, I know we have tried our best, we may not have done as much as you expected of us, we have failed you in some areas, we may not have been as united as we should have been, we ask, and specifically myself ask for forgiveness.

I also know that serving as deputy president I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss my friend the president, I ask for your forgiveness,” Ruto said.

In her speech, Chief Justice Martha Koome acknowledged that the Judiciary had fallen short of expectations and asked for forgiveness.

We in the judiciary stood in the threshold to seek forgiveness and offered confessions because we have not been able to meet the expectations of Kenyans as far as justice is concerned.

We confessed that we (judicial officers) have delayed justice, we confessed that we have let murderers and other criminals go scot-free. We confessed all our shortcomings and invited God to walk with us as we continue to transform this country through the vision we unveiled; Transforming the Judiciary through access to justice,” she said.

She also spoke about the fast-approaching General Elections, asking God to stop individuals planning to interfere with the county’s peace during the polls.

I pray for those who may be tempted to divide our nation for their selfish reasons. We pray against the spirit of violence. Let no Kenyan be subjected to violence, be displaced or lose their property.

I pray against the evil spirit of corruption during elections. I pray that electoral justice shall prevail and the best candidate shall win and thse that steal the elections we shall smoke them out,” CJ Koome stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki at the 19th National Prayer Breakfast
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki at the 19th National Prayer Breakfast Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi

