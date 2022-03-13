DP Ruto's message to Wamatangi, Kabogo, Moses Kuria during Thika Stadium rally

The Kiambu Senator officially decamped from the Jubilee Party and joined the Dr Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The former Kiambu Governor publicly endorsed DP Ruto for the presidency while trashing President Uhuru Kenyatta as an alleged incompetent Mt Kenya leader.

MP Kuria, whose standing with the DP had fallen into question, also followed the DP from a church service to the Kenya Kwanza rally at the Thika Stadium, campaigning for the UDA presidential flagbearer.

Responding to their political endorsement, DP Ruto mentioned the three leaders during his address, registering his thanks.

"My purpose in coming today was to know that we are standing together, and I am so grateful for all the leaders of Kiambu who are supporting us, all the MPs, even Senator Wamatangi, Ichung'wa, Mr Kabogo, my friend I thank you... Baba Yao, the honourable Moses Kuria... and to all these leaders, I stand before you to say thank you for supporting Kenya Kwanza and I assure you we will form the next government together with you," the DP stated.

The DP went on to turn his attention at his main competitor for the presidency, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta who put up a spirited campaign at the Jacaranda Grounds on March 12, a day prior.

Hatupangwingwi - DP Ruto addresses Uhuru, Raila following Jacaranda Grounds rally

Dr Ruto termed President Kenyatta as a misguided leader while painting the ODM leader as a failed project.

"You know that we said no to tribalism, hate and division when we formed the government in 2013 and 2017, we are now surprised to see our President telling - the 8 million of us who voted for him - that he couldn't identify any one of us to succeed him. such that he opted to lease Mtu Wa Vitendawili to be our leader. People of Kiambu, is that the behaviour of a gentleman? Isn't that disrespect? Isn't that an insult?" DP Ruto posed.

Further addressing the President, the DP accused Uhuru of instigating political sabotage within government through name-calling and manipulated state machinery for the past four years.

"You've really made it difficult for us over the last four and half years...you chased us from parliamentary committees, you destroyed our party Jubilee, you've called us 'tangatanga', you've also called us thieves and 'takataka' but my brother, Mr President, I'd like to tell you that, the ones you've bullied and oppressed, we are the ones who walked with you... and voted for you three times... But because we fear God, we forgive you and we leave you to God," DP Ruto stated.