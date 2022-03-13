RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto's message to Wamatangi, Kabogo, Moses Kuria during Thika Stadium rally

Miriam Mwende

Wamatangi officially joined UDA, Kabogo declared support for DP Ruto's presidential bid and Moses Kuria attended the Kenya Kwanza rally

Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday played host to Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, former Governor William Kabogo and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at a campaign rally in Thika, Kiambu County.

The Kiambu Senator officially decamped from the Jubilee Party and joined the Dr Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The former Kiambu Governor publicly endorsed DP Ruto for the presidency while trashing President Uhuru Kenyatta as an alleged incompetent Mt Kenya leader.

MP Kuria, whose standing with the DP had fallen into question, also followed the DP from a church service to the Kenya Kwanza rally at the Thika Stadium, campaigning for the UDA presidential flagbearer.

Responding to their political endorsement, DP Ruto mentioned the three leaders during his address, registering his thanks.

"My purpose in coming today was to know that we are standing together, and I am so grateful for all the leaders of Kiambu who are supporting us, all the MPs, even Senator Wamatangi, Ichung'wa, Mr Kabogo, my friend I thank you... Baba Yao, the honourable Moses Kuria... and to all these leaders, I stand before you to say thank you for supporting Kenya Kwanza and I assure you we will form the next government together with you," the DP stated.

UDA presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto speaking during a church service on March 13, 2022
UDA presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto speaking during a church service on March 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The DP went on to turn his attention at his main competitor for the presidency, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta who put up a spirited campaign at the Jacaranda Grounds on March 12, a day prior.

Dr Ruto termed President Kenyatta as a misguided leader while painting the ODM leader as a failed project.

"You know that we said no to tribalism, hate and division when we formed the government in 2013 and 2017, we are now surprised to see our President telling - the 8 million of us who voted for him - that he couldn't identify any one of us to succeed him. such that he opted to lease Mtu Wa Vitendawili to be our leader. People of Kiambu, is that the behaviour of a gentleman? Isn't that disrespect? Isn't that an insult?" DP Ruto posed.

Further addressing the President, the DP accused Uhuru of instigating political sabotage within government through name-calling and manipulated state machinery for the past four years.

"You've really made it difficult for us over the last four and half years...you chased us from parliamentary committees, you destroyed our party Jubilee, you've called us 'tangatanga', you've also called us thieves and 'takataka' but my brother, Mr President, I'd like to tell you that, the ones you've bullied and oppressed, we are the ones who walked with you... and voted for you three times... But because we fear God, we forgive you and we leave you to God," DP Ruto stated.

He added: "While you concentrated on that project you said for those four years, Mr President, as you put all your efforts in this Project Kitendawili to try and create a puppet president, a stooge president who will protect the interests of a few, I want to tell you my brother Mr President; the big four collapsed, the prices of basic commodities went up; the EACC, DCI and KRA were weaponised against ordinary Kenyans, business and against leaders in this country."

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

