54 versus 41, who are the lawyers representing Ruto and Raila? [LIST]

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya Kwanza filed their submissions today at the Supreme Court

President-elect William Ruto has hired 54 lawyers to battle it in court against the 41 lawyers hired by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga at the Supreme Court.

Kenya Kwanza made the revelation on Friday, August 26 as they submitted responses to the eight petitions filed by Odinga as well as John Njoroge Kamau, Daniel Kariuki Ngari, Juliah Nyokabi Chege, Khelef Khalifa, Okiya Omtatah, Youth Advocacy Africa and Reuben Kigame.

Ruto's team will be led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia. Ngatia will coordinate a team that comprises Senior Counsels Kioko Kilukumi, Kiragu Kimani as well as advocates Katwa Kigen and Professor Kithure Kindiki.

Others include:

  • Dr. Linda Musumba
  • Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu
  • Prof Kivutha Kibwana
  • Elias Mutuma
  • Omwanza Ombati
  • Melissa Ngania
  • Samwel Chepkonga
  • Ababu Namwamba
  • Edward Muriu
  • Wilfred Nyamu Mati
  • Kipchumba Murkomen
  • Benson Milimo
  • Hillary Sigei
  • Caroline Jerono
  • Chris Ayieko
  • Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga
  • Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri
  • Collins Kiprono
  • Henry Paul Gichana
  • Monica Nyuguto
  • lan Chelal
  • Nthatu Ntoogo
  • Ummi Bashir
  • Dr. Korir Sing'oei
  • Dr. Duncan Ojwang
  • Adrian Kamotho
  • WinRose Njuguna
  • Soipan Tuya
  • Gladys Shollei
  • Nais Rab Ambani
  • Logan Christie
  • Jane Muhia
  • Emmanuel Kibet
  • Rosemary Wanjiku
  • Charles Nganga
  • Mbugua Nganga
  • Alex Wamalwa
  • Mannaseh Tunneh
  • Andrew Simiyu
  • Joseph Anjehi
  • Jared Mugendi
  • Githae Mumbura
  • Ham Lagat
  • Dr. Seth Wekesa
  • Kithinji Marete
  • Paul Musyimi
  • Kiprop Rutto Marimoi
  • Peter Lagat
  • Kevin Michuki

Aside from the advocates, Kenya Kwanza has recruited the services of five experts in two main fields; Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and statistics:

  • Raymond Bett (ICT)
  • Edmond Kiprotich (ICT)
  • Geoffrey Rono (ICT)
  • Goefrey Koech (ICT)
  • Duncan Kichamu (Statistician)

Azimio's team on the other hand features 41 lawyers led by Senior Counsels James Orengo, Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor and Okong'o Omogeni.

The others include:

  • Jackson Awele
  • Julie Soweto
  • Velma Maumo
  • Prof Ben Sihanya
  • Fred Orego
  • Dan Maanzo
  • Tom Macharia
  • Tony Moturi
  • Dr Judy Oloo
  • Celestine Opiyo
  • Arnold Oginga
  • Barbara Malowa
  • Addah Awiti
  • Justus Jura
  • Leonard Okanda
  • Plister Omondi
  • Winnie Makaba
  • Jerusah Michael
  • Deborass Bubi
  • George Ouma
  • Edward Ambala
  • Geoffrey Sore
  • Naila Salim
  • Tabitha Wathuti
  • John Njomo
  • Jacqueline Njoroge
  • Speranza Nywaira Kinyua
  • Hannington Amol
  • Ndegwa Njiiru
  • Mathews Okoth
  • Kennedy Wanyanga
  • Kevin Katisya
  • Paul Mwangi
