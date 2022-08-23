RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Denis Mwangi

Ruto also announced that Kivutha would also join the legal team defending his win at the Supreme Court.

Governor Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen.
Governor Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen.

Outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has defected from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

Governor Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen.

Ruto also announced that Kivutha would also join the legal team defending his win at the Supreme Court.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen.
Governor Kivutha Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen. Pulse Live Kenya

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda.

“The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition,” the president-elect announced.

Kivutha joins other lawyers drafted into Ruto's team such as Kithure Kindiki, Nelson Havi, Kioko Kilukumi, Katwa Kigen and Muthomi Thiankolu.

Kibwana who lost the Makueni senate race to Dan Maanzo pointed to one constituency which he said elections should have been suspended due to massive technology failure.

He said the alternative manual voter identification was cumbersome and took a longtime.

“In Makueni County elections were compromised. KibweziWest constituency (1/6) elections should have been postponed. For example, initially kiems kits in 106/206 polling stations failed. For more than six hours kits in 84 stations failed before chaotic manual voting which ended about 1am.” Kivutha lamented.

The failure of KIEMS kits in Makueni forced the IEBC to give elections officials in the county green light to use manual voter registers in 84 polling stations.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana Pulse Live Kenya

In Makueni, outgoing senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior beat his competitor Patrick Musimba garnering 214,088 against Musimba’s 63252 to be elected governor while Dan Maanzo got the senate seat. Rose Museo retained her woman representative seat with all the seats in the county being attained through Wiper Party tickets.

The Wiper Party proved too strong for other parties as it wiped all the parties in the Kamba region, in Kitui Julius Malombe took home the governor’s seat while in Machakos Wavinya Ndeti beat Nzioka Waita to clinch the county’s top seat.

The senate and woman representative seat in Machakos also went to the Wiper party being won by Agnes Kavindu and Joyce Kamene respectively.

The race was similar in Kitui where Enoch Wambua retained his senate seat and Irene Kasalu took the woman representative seat.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why elite Kenyan soldiers are being sent to DRC

Why elite Kenyan soldiers are being sent to DRC

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Residents of Kericho County sue UK Government

Residents of Kericho County sue UK Government

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

Raila lists 11 instances Chebukati allegedly broke the law

Raila lists 11 instances Chebukati allegedly broke the law

Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

Trending

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared