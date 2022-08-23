Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Governor Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen.

Ruto also announced that Kivutha would also join the legal team defending his win at the Supreme Court.

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda.

“The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition,” the president-elect announced.

Kivutha joins other lawyers drafted into Ruto's team such as Kithure Kindiki, Nelson Havi, Kioko Kilukumi, Katwa Kigen and Muthomi Thiankolu.

Kivutha Kibwana cites election sabotage after losing senate race

Kibwana who lost the Makueni senate race to Dan Maanzo pointed to one constituency which he said elections should have been suspended due to massive technology failure.

He said the alternative manual voter identification was cumbersome and took a longtime.

“In Makueni County elections were compromised. KibweziWest constituency (1/6) elections should have been postponed. For example, initially kiems kits in 106/206 polling stations failed. For more than six hours kits in 84 stations failed before chaotic manual voting which ended about 1am.” Kivutha lamented.

The failure of KIEMS kits in Makueni forced the IEBC to give elections officials in the county green light to use manual voter registers in 84 polling stations.

In Makueni, outgoing senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior beat his competitor Patrick Musimba garnering 214,088 against Musimba’s 63252 to be elected governor while Dan Maanzo got the senate seat. Rose Museo retained her woman representative seat with all the seats in the county being attained through Wiper Party tickets.

The Wiper Party proved too strong for other parties as it wiped all the parties in the Kamba region, in Kitui Julius Malombe took home the governor’s seat while in Machakos Wavinya Ndeti beat Nzioka Waita to clinch the county’s top seat.

The senate and woman representative seat in Machakos also went to the Wiper party being won by Agnes Kavindu and Joyce Kamene respectively.