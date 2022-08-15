Chebukati is the hero of this election - Ruto praises IEBC chairperson in victory speech

In his victory speech, Ruto said the IEBC displayed transparency in its work saying everyone was in a position to access results and have their tallies. He further said he was grateful to have beaten all the odds and gotten to the ballot.

"The hero of this election is the IEBC who have amazed us with the results in the portal and all you needed was a calculator to get the results. I want to say without fear of contradiction that Wafula Chebukati is our hero.

I want to thank God that we are here to witness as the people of Kenya reinstate that the all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya. I know that there were predictions that I wont get to the ballot," said Ruto.

The deputy president thanked Kenyans for exercising patience saying the elections had proved that Kenyans had scaled the political ladder beyond ethnics.

"My gratitude goes to the people of Kenya, the millions who turned up to vote for us and the millions who have waited patiently till this announcement has been made.

We have raised the bar, this election was much about the issues than the ethnic configurations I am very proud that the people of Kenya have raised the bar on those seeking leadership," he remarked.

Ruto appreciated the effort his main opponent Raila Odinga had put up saying he was going to be an inclusive leader in his administration adding that he was going to build from where president Uhuru Kenyatta has left.

"I want to thank my worthy competitor for a campaign that we all dwelled on issues and tried to sell an agenda, I will work with all elected leaders and all leaders in Kenya so that we don't leave anyone behind.

Let me acknowledge my boss president Uhuru Kenyatta and I want to commit to the people of Kenya that I will build on the foundation we started," the president elect stated.

The president elect finally affirmed that he was not going to seek revenge and that he was going to work to build a united country which would focus on moving forward.

"There is no room for vengeance I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck we do not have a luxury to point fingers.