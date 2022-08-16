Ruto responds to 4 IEBC Commissioners who disowned his election results

Chebukati revealed that Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.

Speaking during an interview after his acceptance speech, Ruto said the four out of seven commissioners who disputed the results cannot negate his win.

He accused the group of attempting to roll back the progress of the country in terms of achieving a peaceful election.

“The people of Kenya voted, the commissioners are not allowed to vote and it is not the commissioners to declare the results, it is the returning officer.

“Constitutionally, the four commissioners pose no threat at all to the legality of the declaration because the constitution is very clear that the returning officer declares the results,” he said.

The four commissioners who held a separate media briefing at Serena Hotel said that the tallying process was opaque towards the end and disowned the results.

The four commissioners include Justus Nyang'aya, Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi. This represents 4 out of 7 commissioners.

"We cannot take ownership of the results that will be announced because of the opaque nature of how the last phase has been handled," IEBC Vice-Chair Juliana Cherera said.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition has already disputed the results, with claims that its candidate Raila Odinga was rigged out.

The presidential contest is likely headed to the Supreme Court following the concerns raised by Odinga’s chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, who accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.