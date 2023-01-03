President William Ruto has summoned all cabinet secretaries for an executive working retreat to be held from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.
Details of Ruto's 3-day Nyeri cabinet meeting
The three-day retreat at the Sagana State Lodge will be attended by top executive officials among them cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries
According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the meeting is expected to lay out a clear way forward to deliver on the Kenya Kwanza government's pledges during the campaigns.
"The retreat will run from January 5 to 8 and will crystallise the implementation programme of the administration’s Plan for the Year 2023," said Mohamed.
Present for the meeting which will run from 7a.m to 5p.m will be cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and presidential advisors.
Among the issues to be discussed in the three-day meeting are food security which has raised the cost of living and the second disbursement of the second phase of the hustlers' fund.
The meeting will address the challenges the first phase encountered as well as the performance of the funds so far.
The president will also be looking to find measures the government can take to stimulate self-reliance and reduce dependence on debt.
In his new year message, the head of state said he had a solid plan for economic recovery, explaining that he has taken a bold step to do away with subsidies which he claimed were initially rolled out for political benefit.
“I have taken a bold measure to ensure the country recovers economically by removing subsidies which were initially a strategy deployed for political expediency.”
Ruto warned Kenyans that the removal of subsidies would hurt Kenyans in the short term but it would bear long-term benefits.
