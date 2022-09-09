Ruto warns MPs over alcohol consumption [Video]

Ruto was speaking in a recent meeting with newly elected leaders where he said he was ready to mentor the upcoming breed of legislators together with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. Both leaders are known to be teetotallers.

He acknowledged that he had in the past appeared to dress down politicians whom he thought were straying from the correct path, asking to be forgiven for being a bit harsh.

The incoming president however noted that he corrected the leaders because he cares about them.

“I know I sometimes tell people things that are not very pleasant…there are some I have called aside and told them to reduce their consumption or stop completely,” Ruto said.

“Sometimes it looks unkind but that is what a father is supposed to do. I am happy that whenever I do that I see people getting back in line,” he added.

Ruto told the newly elected leaders that once, in a while senior members of the coalition will call any of them if they observe wayward behaviour.

He explained that the goal of the mentorship is to make them better leaders.

“Part of the job I have, and I have told my brother and deputy Rigathi Gachagua is to mentor the younger people.

“I want to assure you that we will help you to grow. We are going to have programs within the party to assist new members to understand their roles and appreciate their responsibility,” Ruto spoke.

According to former Kesses MP Swarrup Mishra, he had to quit alcohol to form a close relationship with the incoming president.

At the time, Ruto was the deputy president and told the former MP that alcohol would make him less productive.

“Ruto personally advised me against taking alcohol. He told me that for us to be close, I had to give up drinking and since he is my friend who wishes me well, I complied,” he said in a past interview.