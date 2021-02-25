COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has once again declared that Deputy President William Ruto will never be the President of Kenya.

Speaking on #JKLive, Atwoli made it clear that he doesn’t know who will be president come 2022, but he is very sure that DP Ruto will not clinch the seat.

“2022 I told you I don’t know who is going to be the President of the republic of Kenya but I know who will not be. That one I told you for free and I don’t want to keep on repeating myself and that person is William Ruto…"

“Who started campaigning first? immediate after the 2017 election before the dust even settled down you have start campaigning, so our radar is monitoring you, where you’re going? Where do you want to take the country? Instead of rebuilding the economy,” said Atwoli in part.

He went on to state that he doesn’t support people championing for DP Ruto’s impeachment, because he was elected democratically.

“I don’t support impeachment, am not for impeachment. He was democratically elected and I wish he had good adviser he could still be supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta because they were elected together until when IEBC could have declared now we are going for Elections and he could have come up…they were elected together but not on equal terms, one was elected President and the other Deputy. And you need to read your roles well as a Deputy," added COTU's Francis Atwoli.

The COTU secretary General went on to tell DP Ruto not to take wheelbarrows to western Kenya.

“…Wheelbarrow have been rendered useless…so retrogressively somebody is telling you they want now to bring wheelbarrows and mikokotenis for people. Don’t try to bring that near me or in western Kenya, where we want to change the way of people doing business," said Mr Atwoli.