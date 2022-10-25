Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa has this afternoon moved a special motion informing the National Assembly that the appointment of Tourism Cabinet Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza was rejected.
Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected
The Committee on Appointments approved the appointment of the President's 21 other nominees
The findings of the Committee on Appointments on the matter indicated that it had been a unanimous decision.
Malonza was the only CS nominee rejected by the MPs as all other 21 candidates vetted for similar positions were approved for their appointments.
Media reports indicate that the panel found her "timid and lacks coherence for the docket she has been nominated", adding that she had evaded a number of questions raised during her interview.
MPs clear Justin Muturi for Attorney General
Following their respective interviews on October 17 and October 22, former Speaker Justin Muturi and Mercy Kiiru were cleared for appointment as Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet.
During his appearance before the MPs, the former Speaker sparked discussions over his sources of wealth after he indicated his net worth as Sh700 million, Sh400 million more than the figure he had quoted in 2021.
MPs did not probe how the soon-to-be AG made the amount in the span of a year as he indicated his primary sources of wealth as farming and consultancy services.
