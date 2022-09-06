Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Assumption of the Office of the President Committee met on Tuesday, and comprised Ruto's representatives; Justin Muturi, Davis Chirchir, Gladys Boss Shollei and Veronica Maina.

The chair of the committee Joseph Kinyua said that Ruto's swearing in ceremony will take place at Kasarani stadium on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Kinyua said that the day has been declared a public holiday in accordance with the Constitution.

Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony is set to gobble up Sh200 million in taxpayer money.

According to the National Treasury, the money has already been allocated to the Office of the President.

Some of the money caters for decoration, logistics, suppliers, entertainment and other costs.

Article 141 on the Assumption of the Office of the President requires that Ruto should be sworn in on the first Tuesday- seven days after the Supreme Court upheld his victory.

“The allocation of Sh200 million under the Executive Office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for Assumption of Office activities,” the National Treasury wrote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that plans to hand over power had already commenced by the team led by Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua.

The constitution stipulates that the swearing-in of a new president should take place between 10 am and 2 pm on the particluar day.

The registrar of the Judiciary shall prescribe two oaths for Ruto in the presence of the chief justice; one swearing allegiance to the country and the constitution and the other swearing to executing the roles of the office of the president.

President Kenyatta is expected to hand over the instruments of power including a sword, symbolising the unveiling of a new commander in chief.

Kenyans wait to see whether Uhuru will show up after refusing to congratulate Ruto on his election victory and disagreeing with the Supreme Court judgement.

President kenyatta has however promised a smooth transition.

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Ruto is enjoying presidential treatment for the second time since 2014 when President Kenyatta temporarily handed over power to attend his court case at the ICC.

Plans to enhance Ruto’s security immediately commenced after IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati announced that he was the president-elect.

The plans are supposed to be commenced by The Assumption of the Office of President Committee.

Ruto is now entitled to over 200 security officers from the Presidential Escort Unit, up from 45.

His deputy-designate Rigathi Gachagua is now entitled to 45 officers from the security team.

Most of the officers come from the prestigious Recce company and the General Service Unit (GSU). The highly skilled officers go through a rigorous paramilitary training course.

According to the constitution, Ruto is also supposed to receive security briefings from the National Security Council as requested.

“The Committee shall ensure that the President-elect under section 9 receives security briefings from the respective national security organs,” reads the Assumption of Office of the President Act 2012.

Any other public officer is also compelled to proved information to the President-elect or face heavy penalties and or a jail term.