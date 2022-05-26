Wilson Airport airspace will be temporarily closed on Saturday

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) released a statement on Wednesday, informing passengers to reschedule their flights as soon as possible.

"Jambo! Please note that due to the upcoming KDF Museum Air Show Festival, CAA Kenya has issued a temporary airspace closure notice affecting flights arriving & departing from Wilson Airport (WIL) this Saturday, 28th May 2022 between 7am and 2pm," read their tweet in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The show on Saturday will be held at the newly renovated Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi. KDF partnered with Aero Club to display both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities.

"You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme maneuvers by a variety of helicopters in their inventory. The Kenya Wildlife Services will also display anti-poaching drills," read a statement from KDF.

Other participants of the airshow will include Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.