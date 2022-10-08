Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Winnie was involved in a nasty altercation with several players in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition that saw them exchange harsh words and accusations before her Twitter account was deactivated.

Taking to Instagram, Winnie shared a cryptic post of herself holding a glass with a caption that read: “Trying to enjoy early retirement”.

She however did not explain what she was retiring from as a section of her fans interpreted it to mean that she was retiring from active politics.

Winnie was a dominant player in Raila Odinga’s campaigns, both online and offline with her social media accounts active throughout the campaigns as she delved into politics, campaigning for her father and criticizing the rival Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Her last footprints on Twitter were controversial as she engaged in bitter altercations with lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir on September 13.

"Since 2005, I supported freely every political journey of Raila Odinga. Today, Kenya begins a new chapter under President William Ruto. Those that let down Baba like Winnie Odinga and others at Azimio Secretariat now want to troll me. The trolling is misplaced & ill-advised," said the lawyer in a tweet before Winnie fired back writing: "Shut up for once."

Online tirade and "hacked" account

One Azimio blogger, Abraham Mutai weighed in on the matter noting that Winnie is among the people who misled Mr Odinga, and that she should be the last person to speak.

“Without fear or contradiction, Winnie Odinga is the reason there is a movement called Hustler Nation. She embodies full regalia of an entitled arrogant rich prick who thinks the rest of us have to bow down to her because; Her father. We shall tell these stories properly,” Mutai wrote.

Winnie Odinga also savagely slammed Kenya Kwanza's Farouk Kibet, Emmanuel Talam and Dennis Itumbi with vulgar remarks as she dismissed the possibility of marrying any of the two.

Shortly afterwards, she claimed that her account had been hacked but she had since gained control.

"Twitter hacked. Got it back. Everyone can take it easy now," Winnie Odinga tweeted before her account went offline.

Blogger Mutai was howeber not convinced and fired back writing: