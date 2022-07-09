Winnie Odinga cheekily asks potential suitors to shoot their shots

The Brickhouse CEO cheekily tweeted a photo of herself preparing to step out writing: "Where the boys at? The girls are going hunting tonight"

Many took her message to imply that she was actively hunting for a man and the comments came in thick and fast with the diva engaging her followers.

One Benard Nyawade responded explaining that he meets all qualifications for Winnie Odinga’s ideal man except that he lacks a degree - Winnie had shared that the lucky man has to be learned.

“Hapo kwa degree ndio nilifail ,hizo qualification zingine nimepass unaonaje,” Nyawade wrote to which she responded that work experience could lieu of a degree.

“Kama uko na work experience tunaeza ongea,” wrote Winnie.

Another follower, Robert Fischer responded: “Where the girls at? The boys are ready waiting.”

With a touch of humour, others implored her to “adopt” them.

“Hello winnie. Can you adopt a 23-year-old bouncing baby boy,” a fan quipped.

What Winnie Odinga is looking for in a relationship

A few days ago, Winnie outlined the preferable features she would want in a man during an interview with Spice FM.

“You got to be taller than me, I am 5’10… you have to be dark, and like slim. He has to come with a degree,” Winnie said.