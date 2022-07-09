RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Winnie Odinga cheekily asks potential suitors to shoot their shots

Charles Ouma

On the requirement of being learned, she noted that in lieu of a degree, 'Kama uko na work experience tunaeza ongea'

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga

Raila Odinga’s youngest daughter, Winnie Odinga has challenged her potential suitors to shoot their shot with a coded message.

The Brickhouse CEO cheekily tweeted a photo of herself preparing to step out writing: "Where the boys at? The girls are going hunting tonight"

Many took her message to imply that she was actively hunting for a man and the comments came in thick and fast with the diva engaging her followers.

One Benard Nyawade responded explaining that he meets all qualifications for Winnie Odinga’s ideal man except that he lacks a degree - Winnie had shared that the lucky man has to be learned.

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

“Hapo kwa degree ndio nilifail ,hizo qualification zingine nimepass unaonaje,” Nyawade wrote to which she responded that work experience could lieu of a degree.

“Kama uko na work experience tunaeza ongea,” wrote Winnie.

Another follower, Robert Fischer responded: “Where the girls at? The boys are ready waiting.”

With a touch of humour, others implored her to “adopt” them.

“Hello winnie. Can you adopt a 23-year-old bouncing baby boy,” a fan quipped.

A few days ago, Winnie outlined the preferable features she would want in a man during an interview with Spice FM.

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga
Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

“You got to be taller than me, I am 5’10… you have to be dark, and like slim. He has to come with a degree,” Winnie said.

She added: “Trust, the ability to communicate, have discussions and sort of a platform where I can bounce off. All the work that I do, all ideas I come up with I need to check with somebody.”

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

