Winnie Odinga in war of words with popular city lawyer

The war of words began when Kipkorir in a tweet asked Raila to call it a day in the political world after the failed fifth stab for the top seat.

"Dearest Raila Odinga, tomorrow begins Presidency of H.E William Ruto. From the depths of my heart, I beseech you stop crying for us. Don’t look out for Kenya anymore. Your love was unrequited. We didn’t deserve your love & sacrifice. Let’s be with our foibles & chains," Kipkorir said.

Winnie Odinga could however not contain the message as she told Kipkorir to “shut up for once”

The exchange took a different turn as Kipkorir now accused Winnie of being among those that the former prime minister down and eventually lost the presidential election.

"Since 2005, I supported freely every political journey of Raila Odinga. Today, Kenya begins a new Chapter under President William Ruto. Those that let down Baba like Winnie Odinga & others at Azimio Secretariat now want to troll me. The trolling is misplaced & ill-advised," Kipkorir stated.

Activist Boniface Mwangi spills beans on how Azimio secretariat's laxity led to August 9 loss

According to Mwangi, President Uhuru Kenyatta set the Azimio flagbearer for failure as the president’s secretariat gave the Odinga and Karua false details regarding the progress of the election.

Additionally, Mwangi said that Odinga and Karua got constant assurances even when tallying was going on that they had taken victory home.

Mwangi in his statement said that the Azimio Coalition did not protect its agents at the polling stations noting that their relaxation led to the compromise of their agents and even the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We assumed the victory was ours because President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed and actively campaigned for Raila and Martha. We failed to do the hard work of strategizing, organizing and mobilizing our base to come out and vote. We failed to protect our agents from the temptation of easy bribes from our opponents. We had too much that the IEBC would conduct a free, fair and credible elections,” he stated.