RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What awaits Kenya's new EALA MPs?

Miriam Mwende

EALA representatives earn Sh1.4 million as monthly salary

Kenya's new EALA representatives Winnie Odinga, former Senator Hassan Omar, former Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering and Kennedy Kalonzo
Kenya's new EALA representatives Winnie Odinga, former Senator Hassan Omar, former Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering and Kennedy Kalonzo

Kenya's National Assembly and Senate on Thursday elected nine new members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) sparking debates among politics enthusiasts.

Recommended articles

The election of Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kennedy Musyoka was of particular interest given that the two are now part of the Opposition.

Others elected from the Azimio One Kenya coalition party are former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal.

Also of interest has been the apparent defiance against President William Ruto by members of parliament from the Mt Kenya region.

READ: How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

Former MP Iringo Kubai and Mwangi Maina who were elected into the regional assembly did not receive backing from State House but still managed to sail through, causing jitters over legislators' loyalty to the ruling coalition's leader.

Kanini Kega
Kanini Kega Pulse Live Kenya

Others elected under the Kenya Kwanza coalition are former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, Mwangi Maina, Iman Falhada, former Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering and former nominated MP David Ole Sankok.

Just like Kenyan legislators, EALA representatives enjoy hefty perks and competitive remuneration.

The EALA MPs enjoy a gross salary of Sh1.4 million including allowances, slightly more than what their Kenyan counterparts earn.

READ: MP raises Sh5 Million in minutes during fundraiser

A high-end vehicle will be provided for each member and they will also enjoy travel allowances when they travel across the East African region to execute their mandate.

The representatives will serve a term of five years in what is now EALA's Fifth Assembly.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What awaits Kenya's new EALA MPs?

What awaits Kenya's new EALA MPs?

Day 2 of Ruaka tragedy: Family of perished couple speak about relationship with building owner

Day 2 of Ruaka tragedy: Family of perished couple speak about relationship with building owner

66-year-old preacher slapped with 8,658 years prison sentence

66-year-old preacher slapped with 8,658 years prison sentence

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi

Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi

5 buses & a Toyota V8 - MP Salasya splashes millions on new rides [Videos]

5 buses & a Toyota V8 - MP Salasya splashes millions on new rides [Videos]

UPDATES: Husband and wife perish in Ruaka building tragedy

UPDATES: Husband and wife perish in Ruaka building tragedy

Watch: MP Salasya reacts after receiving beautiful portrait of himself

Watch: MP Salasya reacts after receiving beautiful portrait of himself

Trending

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge at a past event

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]

Babu Owino

Babu Owino clarifies quiz on "Koome and Chebukati" receiving money to share