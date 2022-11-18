What awaits Kenya's new EALA MPs?

The election of Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kennedy Musyoka was of particular interest given that the two are now part of the Opposition.

Others elected from the Azimio One Kenya coalition party are former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal.

Also of interest has been the apparent defiance against President William Ruto by members of parliament from the Mt Kenya region.

Former MP Iringo Kubai and Mwangi Maina who were elected into the regional assembly did not receive backing from State House but still managed to sail through, causing jitters over legislators' loyalty to the ruling coalition's leader.

Others elected under the Kenya Kwanza coalition are former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, Mwangi Maina, Iman Falhada, former Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering and former nominated MP David Ole Sankok.

What awaits EALA representatives?

Just like Kenyan legislators, EALA representatives enjoy hefty perks and competitive remuneration.

The EALA MPs enjoy a gross salary of Sh1.4 million including allowances, slightly more than what their Kenyan counterparts earn.

A high-end vehicle will be provided for each member and they will also enjoy travel allowances when they travel across the East African region to execute their mandate.