RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Charles Ouma

Kalonzo also congratulated president-elect William Ruto who will be sworn into office on Tuesday

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports that he is warming up to joining president-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza outfit, adding that if this was to happen, it would be in the open and will the full blessing of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Recommended articles

“Kuna wengine walikuwa wanaweka kwa mitandao jana wakisema ati Kalonzo amekutana na William Ruto. Jameni, Ruto alikuja kuniona wakati nilipoteza baba yangu mzazi 2018 (There are those who put it on the internet yesterday that Kalonzo has met William Ruto. Surely, Did Ruto come to see me when I lost my biological father in 2018?” Kalonzo explained during a burial ceremony at Mukalala Primary School in Yatta, Machakos County, on Saturday, September 10.

“Mimi si mtu wa kichinichini. Nikitaka kukutana na Ruto nitakutana na yeye wazi baada ya kufanya mazungumzo na chama chetu cha Wiper na Azimio-OKA. I do not operate in darkness. If I want to meet Ruto, I will do so in the open after consulting our Wiper party and Azimio-OKA,” he added.

Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga at a past event
Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

The Wiper party leader noted that despite its disagreement with the Supreme Court ruling, Azimio has resolved to remain in the opposition and hold the government accountable.

He added that from the opposition, they will keep Ruto’s government in check and push for the implementation of projects that benefit the public.

“Never mind even if we will be in opposition, we will push for Yatta Dam and everything else. In fact, it is better for me when I’m in opposition to deal with these people. So don’t be discouraged at all.

“We basically said that five years is a short time, we are going to serve in the opposition the best way we can and we are ready.” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President congratulated president-elect William Ruto for his victory and wished him well as he prepares to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, September 13.

“I congratulate the President-elect, who will become President on Tuesday, William Ruto. We respect him…we did not agree with the verdict of the Supreme Court but we are bound by it. This is what a nation is…we will swallow all the bitterness because of our country, knowing that God is with us,” he said.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Uhuru's emotional farewell: CS Rachel Omamo breaks down

Uhuru's emotional farewell: CS Rachel Omamo breaks down

Ruto did not rig: Maina Kamanda speaks on Uhuru’s blunders that cost Raila presidency

Ruto did not rig: Maina Kamanda speaks on Uhuru’s blunders that cost Raila presidency

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Uhuru shoots down Ruto's olive branch