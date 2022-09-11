Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

“Kuna wengine walikuwa wanaweka kwa mitandao jana wakisema ati Kalonzo amekutana na William Ruto. Jameni, Ruto alikuja kuniona wakati nilipoteza baba yangu mzazi 2018 (There are those who put it on the internet yesterday that Kalonzo has met William Ruto. Surely, Did Ruto come to see me when I lost my biological father in 2018?” Kalonzo explained during a burial ceremony at Mukalala Primary School in Yatta, Machakos County, on Saturday, September 10.

“Mimi si mtu wa kichinichini. Nikitaka kukutana na Ruto nitakutana na yeye wazi baada ya kufanya mazungumzo na chama chetu cha Wiper na Azimio-OKA. I do not operate in darkness. If I want to meet Ruto, I will do so in the open after consulting our Wiper party and Azimio-OKA,” he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Wiper party leader noted that despite its disagreement with the Supreme Court ruling, Azimio has resolved to remain in the opposition and hold the government accountable.

Congratulating President-elect Ruto and holding his government accountable

He added that from the opposition, they will keep Ruto’s government in check and push for the implementation of projects that benefit the public.

“Never mind even if we will be in opposition, we will push for Yatta Dam and everything else. In fact, it is better for me when I’m in opposition to deal with these people. So don’t be discouraged at all.

“We basically said that five years is a short time, we are going to serve in the opposition the best way we can and we are ready.” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President congratulated president-elect William Ruto for his victory and wished him well as he prepares to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, September 13.