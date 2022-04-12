Wiper backtracks on Sonko's Mombasa Governor bid

Ms Abdalla said that Wiper had already given a direct ticker to Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo during the Wiper National Delegates Party held at the Bomas of Kenya in November 2021.

“Were you in our NDC at Bomas? I believe you saw the nomination certificate given to Ali Mbogo. I'm not sure about Sonko's case but what I know is that Mbogo was given the nomination certificate," she responded to questions regarding Sonko.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, news broke that the former Nairobi Governor was in the running to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho after it emerged that his name was on Wiper’s list of gubernatorial aspirants.

“Everything is in the open, you can even check the names on the party website,” a source responded to queries about the former governor’s candidature.

According to the list of aspirants forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Sonko’s name was listed alongside that of Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wiper's National Elections Board vice-Chair Agatha Solitei revealed to Capital News FM on Monday that Sonko will compete against Mbogo in the primaries.

“That’s the list we have forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and yes Sonko has presented himself as a candidate in the Mombasa Governor race,” she said

However, a April 7 Twitter post by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka suggested that Mbogo may be his preferred candidate.

“The current Kisauni MP Hon Ali Mbogo holds aloft our Wiper Party flag with pride and humility.