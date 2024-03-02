Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani

Residents of the apartment which doubles up short-term rental accommodation space reported hearing a commotion in the wee hours of Saturday morning before the tragedy.

The apartment has been cordoned off by the police who have commenced investigations.

Curious residents milled around the building with a crowd building up at the scene.

The identity of the woman had not been revealed by the time this publication was made, with police having arrived at the scene to collect the body of the deceased.

Coming at a time when a number of deaths have been reported in short-term rental accommodation spaces with police still investigating a number of such deaths, the incident saw netizens decry the surge in deaths.

Stella Murithi: These incidents are now too much

Philemon Randa: One month can not pass by without these incidences . Time for Youth Counselling to be introduces as a subject in our Tertiary learning institutions for a better social foundation.

More follows...