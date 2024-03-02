The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani

Charles Ouma

Media reports indicate that residents of the apartment which doubles up as short-term rental accommodation space heard a commotion in the wee hours of Saturday morning

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses
A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses

Police in Kasarani are investigating an incident in which a young lady lost her life after reportedly being pushed from one of the floors of residential apartment in Kasarani.

Recommended articles

Residents of the apartment which doubles up short-term rental accommodation space reported hearing a commotion in the wee hours of Saturday morning before the tragedy.

The apartment has been cordoned off by the police who have commenced investigations.

Curious residents milled around the building with a crowd building up at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the woman had not been revealed by the time this publication was made, with police having arrived at the scene to collect the body of the deceased.

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses
A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses Pulse Live Kenya

Coming at a time when a number of deaths have been reported in short-term rental accommodation spaces with police still investigating a number of such deaths, the incident saw netizens decry the surge in deaths.

Stella Murithi: These incidents are now too much

Philemon Randa: One month can not pass by without these incidences . Time for Youth Counselling to be introduces as a subject in our Tertiary learning institutions for a better social foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More follows...

Editor's Note: Intimate partner violence can be reported through Kenya's 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wetangula addresses claims of plot to make Raila exit politics through AU bid

Wetangula addresses claims of plot to make Raila exit politics through AU bid

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani

Emotions run high as Kelvin Kiptum wins award posthumously

Emotions run high as Kelvin Kiptum wins award posthumously

Another accident at notorious blackspot in Kisumu claims 4 lives

Another accident at notorious blackspot in Kisumu claims 4 lives

List of father-son duos who have served as presidents in Africa

List of father-son duos who have served as presidents in Africa

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Kirinyaga billionaire Andrew Ngirici

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

Several feared dead after bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani