Woman sues businessman Jimnah Mbaru for child support

The woman identified as Elizabeth Nadupoi Kimiti in her suit said the putative put forth by the businessman has not been meeting the agreed Sh50,000 monthly upkeep for the four-year-old boy.

“The said Memorandum of Understanding dated 10th September 2020, the 'putative father' was required to pay Sh50,000 per month, which amount has not been remitted for the maintenance of the minor,” said Kimiti in her suit.

Through her lawyer Suiyanka Lempaa, Kimiti now seeks for Sh600,000 yearly for the child’s school fees and a further Sh320,000 monthly for upkeep and wants the father compelled to take care of the child as his biological father.

She argues that by giving power of attorney to the putative father to take care of his biological child Mbaru acts illegally and is not in accordance with the law.

Kimiti who said she gave birth in 2018 months after meeting the politician further says Mbaru has refused to have his name indicated on the birth certificate thereby denying him the benefit of a biological father.

She wants Mbaru ordered to comply with his parental responsibilities saying he is a respected businessman who runs businesses worth billions of shillings and is, therefore, able to support the child without any difficulties.

“Mbaru is a senior citizen, a prominent businessman who owns businesses worth billions of shillings including banking and control of Nairobi Security Exchange and therefore capable of supporting the child without any difficulties,” court documents read.