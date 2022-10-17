RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Woman sues businessman Jimnah Mbaru for child support

Amos Robi

The woman is demanding Sh320,000 monthly upkeep from Jimnah Mbaru to cater for 4-year-olds needs

Jimnah Mbaru asks KOT whether he should vie for Nairobi's top seat
Jimnah Mbaru asks KOT whether he should vie for Nairobi's top seat

Businessman Jimnah Mbaru has been sued by a woman for allegedly neglecting parental duties

Read Also

The woman identified as Elizabeth Nadupoi Kimiti in her suit said the putative put forth by the businessman has not been meeting the agreed Sh50,000 monthly upkeep for the four-year-old boy.

“The said Memorandum of Understanding dated 10th September 2020, the 'putative father' was required to pay Sh50,000 per month, which amount has not been remitted for the maintenance of the minor,” said Kimiti in her suit.

Through her lawyer Suiyanka Lempaa, Kimiti now seeks for Sh600,000 yearly for the child’s school fees and a further Sh320,000 monthly for upkeep and wants the father compelled to take care of the child as his biological father.

Jimnah Mbaru
Jimnah Mbaru Pulse Live Kenya

She argues that by giving power of attorney to the putative father to take care of his biological child Mbaru acts illegally and is not in accordance with the law.

Kimiti who said she gave birth in 2018 months after meeting the politician further says Mbaru has refused to have his name indicated on the birth certificate thereby denying him the benefit of a biological father.

She wants Mbaru ordered to comply with his parental responsibilities saying he is a respected businessman who runs businesses worth billions of shillings and is, therefore, able to support the child without any difficulties.

Jimnah-Mbaru
Jimnah-Mbaru ece-auto-gen

“Mbaru is a senior citizen, a prominent businessman who owns businesses worth billions of shillings including banking and control of Nairobi Security Exchange and therefore capable of supporting the child without any difficulties,” court documents read.

Mbaru who ran for Nairobi governor in the 2013 general elections is yet to respond to the allegations by the Kimiti.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

Woman sues businessman Jimnah Mbaru for child support

Woman sues businessman Jimnah Mbaru for child support

Junet teases Mutua over A&L Hotel ownership & Sh420M wealth

Junet teases Mutua over A&L Hotel ownership & Sh420M wealth

Duale's response to claims he doesn't behave like a Defence CS

Duale's response to claims he doesn't behave like a Defence CS

Why Gachagua's Sh7.4 billion case now hangs in the balance

Why Gachagua's Sh7.4 billion case now hangs in the balance

How Justin Muturi made Sh400M in 1 year

How Justin Muturi made Sh400M in 1 year

Mubende MPs want Ebola restrictions relaxed, 5th health worker dies from virus

Mubende MPs want Ebola restrictions relaxed, 5th health worker dies from virus

Mudavadi reveals sources of Sh4 billion wealth

Mudavadi reveals sources of Sh4 billion wealth

Suspect arrested in murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard

Suspect arrested in murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania's husband George Mwangi who was found dead in a Kiambu forest

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation