A woman whose car plunged into the Indian Ocean at Makupa Causeway on Wednesday has died.

The woman identified as Winnie Achieng was pronounced dead on arrival at the Coast General Hospital where she had been rushed for treatment.

The woman who was in the company of her son in the Toyota Vitz was reportedly moving from Changamwe to Mombasa Island before the car plunged into the ocean.

The boy managed to swim to safety while the woman who remained trapped in the car was rescued by local divers.

According to the first responders to the scene, the lady was not in good shape at the time of the rescue.