Wote Police Station, Makueni County, has been rocked with controversy after one of the officers attached to the station chopped off a man's hands.

Officer Nancy Njeri is said to have chopped off lawyer Onesmas Masaku's hands after he attempted to rape her.

Details have since emerged that the two have been known lovers and the officer allegedly took a panga to Mr Masaku's hands after a domestic quarrel.

Arrest

LSK comes to the rescue

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) boss Nelson Havi was among those who called for the officer's arrest following the revelation.

"Police in Makueni are complicit in the attempted murder of Lawyer Onesmus Masaku by Policewoman Nancy Nyeri. The two are known lovers and Njeri attempted to kill him after he refused to accede to her demands for marriage. Nancy Njeri should be arrested and charged," he tweeted.

The lawyer is said to be nursing serious injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The police officer is said to have been treated and discharged for minor injuries.