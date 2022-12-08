ADVERTISEMENT
Year in Search 2022: What Kenyans searched for

Denis Mwangi

IEBC Portal, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Tushangilie Kenya lyrics among most trending searches in 2022

Google has today released top trending Google Searches in 2022 showing Kenyans looked for information about general elections, movies, education, health, sports, local and global politics.
The trending Google Search Trends also reveal top-10 searches on general knowledge information on ‘what is’ and ‘how-to’ queries on health, tech and general issues.

Ms. Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Kenya, said, “Google’s 2022 Year in Search lists the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Especially off the back of an election, we saw people come to Google Search to find answers to their biggest questions."

Electoral Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, left, chats with IEBC commissioners, at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya,
IEBC Portal which was used to display the presidential results in the 2022 General Elections topped the general trending searches. Kenyans searched for the portal to follow the results as they streamed in from the polling stations as they were eager to know who their next president would be.

Kenyans’ love for football dominated the Trends with World Cup 2022 Fixtures and AFCON emerging the second and third trending general queries. Kenyans sought to know the countries that qualified for both the World Cup and AFCON and how they were paired.

They searched to know the fixtures, and results of their favourite teams as they followed the tournaments. Other queries were KNEC Portal which is used to check primary and secondary national results, KUCCPS Portal which is used for university admission applications, and the online social multiplayer game Pakakumi.

The top ten list of the general trending searches is closed by Climate Change, COVID-19 Registry, and the Russia Ukraine Conflict.

The Trending Local Personalities category was dominated by searches on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Azimio La Umoja Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua, Root’s Party presidential flag bearer Professor George Wajackoyah, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Searches were also made on IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, nominated MP Sabina Chege and, 100m and 200m sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, currently the African record holder and eight fastest man of all-time in the 100 metres after clocking a time of 9.77 on 18 September 2021 in Nairobi.

On the how-to category, Kenyans searched how to update Safaricom line, how to check KCSE results, how to check KCPE results, how to check their polling station online, how to buy KPLC tokens, how to make a marionette, how to register Airtel line, how to make a kite, and how to download form one admission letter.

In the Global Personalities category, Kenyans closely monitored information about Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Putin, Jaden Smith, Simon Leviev, Will Smith, Erik Ten Hag, Rishi Sunak and Raphinha.

In the trending loss, the death of local and global personalities saw Kenyans seek more information about Queen Elizabeth, Mwai Kibaki, Takeoff, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Paul Gicheru, DJ Lithium, Kevin Samuels, Frank Obegi, Coolio and Ivana Trump.

Queen Elizabeth II.Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The top trending searches on Sports were AFCON, World Cup, UEFA Nations League, EPL Table, Ballon D'Or, Winter Paralympics, Commonwealth Games Schedule, Carabao Cup, IPL and Community Shield.

The Search results on Movies and TV Shows category show Kenyans closely monitored Tinder Swindler, Zora, Sultana, Jeffrey Dahmer, House of The Dragon, Stranger Things, Black Adam, Wakanda, The Terminal List and Inventing Anna.

In the Health category, Kenyans sought information on how to maintain facial health by controlling the type of food consumed, how to register for COVID vaccine, how to get pregnant fast, how to calculate BMI, how to register NHIF online, how to remove pimples naturally and permanently, how to gain weight in a week, how to treat UTI at home and how to grow hair faster naturally in a week and how to manage stress.

Search on the diseases category was on Monkeypox, Swine Flu, Alopecia, Moh Chanjo, Fournier Gangrene and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

On the Tech category,many Kenyans looked for information on how to update GB Whatsapp, How to delete a page in word, how to convert word document to pdf, how to clear cache, how to screenshot on Windows 10, how to pin location on Whatsapp, how to cast phone to TV, how to backup Whatsapp chats, how to delete Facebook account and how to download apps on laptop.

In the Music Lyrics category by various artists among them Rush Lyrics, Tushangilie Kenya Lyrics, Sugarcane Remix Lyrics, Girlfriend Lyrics, Calm Down Lyrics, Finesse Lyrics, Overdose Lyrics, Cough By Kizz Daniel Lyrics, For My Hand Lyrics and Love Nwantiti Lyrics.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2022:

Trending - General

  1. IEBC Portal
  2. World Cup 2022 Fixtures
  3. AFCON
  4. KNEC Portal
  5. KUCCPS Portal
  6. Kenya Elections 2022
  7. Pakakumi
  8. Climate Change
  9. COVID-19 Registry
  10. Russia Ukraine Conflict

Trending Local Personalities

  1. Rigathi Gachagua
  2. Martha Karua
  3. George Wajackoyah
  4. Johnson Sakaja
  5. Kalonzo Musyoka
  6. Ezekiel Machogu
  7. Juliana Cherera
  8. Wafula Chebukati
  9. Sabina Chege
  10. Ferdinand Omanyala

Trending Global Personalities

  1. Gabriel Jesus
  2. Casemiro
  3. Lisandro Martinez
  4. Putin
  5. Jaden Smith
  6. Simon Leviev
  7. Will Smith
  8. Erik Ten Hag
  9. Rishi Sunak
  10. Raphinha

Trending Loss

  1. Queen Elizabeth
  2. Mwai Kibaki
  3. Takeoff
  4. Osinachi Nwachukwu
  5. Paul Gicheru
  6. DJ Lithium
  7. Kevin Samuels
  8. Frank Obegi
  9. Coolio
  10. Ivana Trump

Trending Sports

  1. AFCON
  2. World Cup
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. EPL Table
  5. Ballon D'Or
  6. Winter Paralympics
  7. Commonwealth Games Schedule
  8. Carabao Cup
  9. IPL
  10. Community Shield

Trending Movies & TV Shows

  1. Tinder Swindler
  2. Zora
  3. Sultana
  4. Jeffrey Dahmer
  5. House Of The Dragon
  6. Stranger Things
  7. Black Adam
  8. Wakanda
  9. The Terminal List
  10. Inventing Anna

Trending What is

  1. What is innovative gardening?
  2. What is form 34A?
  3. What is happening in Ukraine?
  4. What is NATO?
  5. What is freemason?
  6. What is GMO?
  7. What is state capture?
  8. What is subsidy?
  9. What is opaque?
  10. What is coding?

Trending How To (General)

  1. How to update Safaricom line
  2. How to check KCSEresults
  3. How to check KCPE results
  4. How to check my polling station online
  5. how to apply for a passport in kenya
  6. How to buy KPLC tokens
  7. How to make a marionette
  8. How to register Airtel line
  9. How to make a kite
  10. How to download form one admission letter 

Trending How To (Health)

  1. How to maintain facial health by controlling the type of food consumed
  2. How to register for COVID vaccine
  3. How to get pregnant fast
  4. How to calculate BMI
  5. How to register NHIF online
  6. How to remove pimples naturally and permanently
  7. How to gain weight in a week
  8. How to treat UTI at home
  9. How to grow hair faster naturally in a week
  10. How to make a water filter

Trending How To (Tech)

  1. How to update GB Whatsapp
  2. How to delete a page in word
  3. How to convert word document to pdf
  4. How to clear cache
  5. How to screenshot on Windows 10
  6. How to pin location on Whatsapp
  7. How to cast phone to TV
  8. How to backup Whatsapp chats
  9. How to delete Facebook account
  10. How to download apps on laptop

Trending Lyrics

  1. Rush Lyrics
  2. Tushangilie Kenya Lyrics
  3. Sugarcane Remix Lyrics
  4. Girlfriend Lyrics
  5. Calm Down Lyrics
  6. Finesse Lyrics
  7. Overdose Lyrics
  8. Cough By Kizz Daniel Lyrics
  9. For My Hand Lyrics
  10. Love Nwantiti Lyrics
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

