Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Charles Ouma

Zari left the country on millions richer after just three days

Zari Hassan

South Africa-based Ugandan beutypreneur, Zari Hassan left Nairobi smiling all the way to the bank after minting millions in a span of just three days.

Zari who jetted out of the country on Saturday morning is reported to have left the country at least Sh 2.5 million richer after a busy three days that saw her deliver on several business deals in perfect blend of business and pleasure.

A source privy to the detail intimated to a section of the press that Zari pocketed 1.7 million shillings from Fine Urban Interiors, a Kenyan Interior and Consultancy firm for her marketing deal.

Zari hit the ground running and spent her Thursday doing photos and videos to market Fine Urban’s Mumwe Estate in Runda.

The estate is comprised of multi-million mansions with the finest architectural design, good finishing and offers the luxury desired by those who can afford it.

Zari was also flown to Namanga for a reveal and review of yet another luxurious property developed by Fine Urban.

A source who brokered the deal which brought Zari to town confirmed that “she was paid Sh1.7 million for her services to come have shoots and review the mansion and by the way, it wasn’t easy getting her here. Convincing her about this project really took a lot of effort”.

Good business and disappointing journalists

For XS Millionaire club, it was definitely nice doing business with Zari as the presence of the boss lady attracted good business for the club which was filled to capacity with revelers paying the price to attend the All-White Party hosted by the diva.

Gate entrance alone was pegged at Sh2,000 with different sets of reservation.

Sh200,000 was charged for the ballers, with VVIP going for Sh100,000 and VIP Sh50,000 with all the tables taken and Zari reportedly pocketed Ksh 800,000 for the deal.

With a very busy schedule, journalists who had camped at Radisson Blu, Arboretum where the diva resided did not get an opportunity to interview her.

Zari politely declined interview requests, stating that she was exhausted. She also cited lack of trust in the local media which she noted, has the tendency of twisting stories.

“People don’t really know that I am very shy in person. Besides, I don’t trust media, they like to twist stories,” Zari explained.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

