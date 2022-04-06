RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru to have a street in Zimbabwe named after him

Cyprian Kimutai

The late Jomo Kenyatta also has a road named after him in Malawi

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa address the media during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa address the media during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Zimbawean Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Hon. July Moyo wrote to the Bulawayo City Council announcing a motion to rename a street in Bulawayo after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the council report seen by this writer, Moyo asked the Council to help identify a street to be named after President Kenyatta on the day the latter makes a state visit to the Southern Africa country.

“We have received a request to name a street in the City of Bulawayo after President of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta in terms of the Names (Alteration) Act Chapter 10:14," read the report in part.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe this month where he will officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on April 26. During the festivities he is also expected to plant a tree in the city.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) greet after their meeting during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) greet after their meeting during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is again during this visit that while he is guest of honour at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, he will plant a tree and you are requested to provide suggestions of a location for the tree planting,” stated the Minister.

Councillors acknowledged and endorsed the move and identified three possible streets that will be considered to be renamed after President Kenyatta.

“The Acting Director of Town Planning, Wisdom Siziba advised that the streets that had been identified for this purpose were from Samuel Parirenyatwa to Cecil Avenue, 12th Avenue Extension and Banff Road towards Hillside Dams," concluded the report.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) after their meeting during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) after their meeting during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The news comes a month after Kenya and Zimbabwean governments signed seven bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

The deals, all memoranda of understanding (MOU) on political and diplomatic consultations, tourism and wildlife conservation, civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations were inked in Nairobi on Wednesday, March 9.

Other agreements were on women empowerment and community development, youth affairs, cooperatives, and sports and recreation activities.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

