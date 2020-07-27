President Uhuru Kenyatta is today (Monday) expected to address the country and inform them of the new Covid19 safety guidelines that the government will implement moving forward.

President Kenyatta is currently chairing the fifth extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House.

Among items on the agenda list is the review of the relaxation of Covid19 safety guidelines that President Kenyatta announced on July 6th.

The new rules were aimed at partially reopening the country's economy for a period of 21 days which will lapse today.

The President and the Council of Governors will also get a report that predicts the spread of Covid19 in August and September based on various safety measures.

The summit will then make a decision on the way forward and the measures announced by President Kenyatta when he addresses the nation.

A number of Governors in rural Kenya are said to advocate a lock down in Nairobi and Mombasa to curb the escalating number of cases outside the two countries that are largely regarded as the main hot spots.

"Generally it has been noted that the public has relaxed on adherence to Covid-19 containment measures and as a result infections are on the increase. The government must revert to initial containment measures set out at the start of the pandemic,” the governors," a statement by eight North Rift Governors read in part.