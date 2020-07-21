The Law Society of Kenya has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta's move to confer Senior Counsel title to 24 advocates.

According to the LSK, the President should not have bestowed the rank to the lawyers since the matter on their appointment is in court.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta acted with impunity in conferring rank of Senior Counsel on the 24 Advocates. The dispute on their recommendation for conferment is still pending in Court," the statement by LSK read.

"We will abide by the outcome of the mediation that ensured therefrom whose report is expected soon,” it continued.

Judy Thongori, Kioko Kilukumi, Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed and Taib Ali Taib who were conferred the "Senior Counsel" title by President Uhuru Kenyatta

Senior Counsel titles

LSK President Nelson Havi stated that he would raise an issue on the credibility of some of the members of the committee that sat for the selection.

On Monday President Kenyatta confirmed the title to Kalonzo Musyoka, Philip Murgor, Martha Karua, Zehrabanu Janmohamed, OM Parkash Nagpal, Fackson Wainaina Kagwe, Pravin Kumar Bowry, Charles Waweru Gatonye, Rautta Athiambo, Fredrick Ngatia and Mohammed Nyaoga.

Others include Albert Mumma, Beautah Alukhava Siganga, Kiragu Kimani, Judy Thongori, Taib Ali Taib Bajabir, Wilfred Nderitu, John M Ohaga, Kioko Kilukumi, Patricia Mande Nyaundi, Dorcas Agik Odhong Oduor, Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed, Paul Otiende Amollo, and John Mugwimi Chigit.