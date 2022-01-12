RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

LSK unviels Nelson Havi's replacement

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Havi left LSK to focus on his political ambiton. He is vying to become Westlands MP in the August 2022 General Election.

Linda Kiome
Linda Kiome

The Law Society of Kenya has announced Linda Kiome, the chair of Mt Kenya Branch Caucus has taken over all responsibilities of former LSK President Nelson Havi.

Havi announced in 2021 that he would leave LSK to focus on his political ambiton. He is vying to become Westlands MP in the August 2022 General Election.

In a statement issued by LSK on Tuesday, January 11, the society said that Kiome would be at the helm until March 2022 when the term of the current team ends.

Nelson Havi
Nelson Havi Nelson Havi and Babu Owino in a heated exchange on Twitter [Screenshots] Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after a High Court ruling nullified CEO Mercy Wambua's and other council members' suspensions and required the LSK to call a meeting within 21 days.

After the 21-day deadline lapsed, the branch chairs caucus took over the leadership of the society.

If council remains dysfunctional and not able to conduct business, the Chairs Caucus shall take over the functions of the council with the Chair of the Branch exercising powers of the president of LSK for the remainder of the term,” Justice Mrima ordered.

LSK branch chair caucus announced that “In our meeting today (January 11), we received confirmation from the LSK Secretariat that the Council has been unable to convene a meeting in compliance with the directions given by the court. In default thereof and pursuant to the said decision, the Branch Chairs Caucus has with effect from the 11th January 2022 taken charge of the role of the Council for the remainder of the term of the Council."

The Branch Chairs Caucus also took into consideration the decision by Justice Mrima that once the Caucus takes over the role of the Council, none of the current members of the Council including the Secretary shall in any manner whatsoever deal with any of the affairs of the Law Society of Kenya in their respective capacities.

LSK leadership reorganisation

A. Linda Kiome ( Mt. Kenya Branch, Caucus Chair )

B. Mathew Nyabena ( Coast Branch, Caucus Vice-Chair )

C.Justus Mutia ( South Eastern Branch, Caucus Secretary )

D.Eric Theuri ( Nairobi Branch, Caucus Treasurer )

E. Sussy Rautto ( West Kenya Branch, Caucus Deputy Secretary )

F. Henry Kenei ( North Rift Branch, Caucus Deputy Treasurer )

G. John Ochang ' ( Rift Valley Branch, Caucus Practice Secretary )

H. Wilkins Ochoki ( South West Branch, Caucus Welfare Secretary )

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

