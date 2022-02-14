Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

The driver is said to have taken cover fearing that the tanker would explode.

Minutes later he informed his employer about the incident and a few minutes to 11 am, a crew from the Multi Energies company arrived.

They were accompanied by a crane, a Toyota Pro Box and a police car crane to facilitate the transfer of the LPG gas tank from the vehicle that caused the accident to another one that was to transport the same to Kisumu.

According to eyewitness reports, the first explosion occurred after the team started lifting the tanker.

A video of the scene shows onlookers scampering for safety after noticing a gas leak seconds before the vehicle went up in flames.

The split second decision to make a dash immediately the leak happened saved many of the onlookers from death.

Seven people sustained injuries and others survived, including a resident whose hair and clothes caught fire.

The man who is yet to be identified was captured on camera and the image has now gone viral on social media, with many Kenyans expressing disbelief.

Seven cars were burnt including the police car and Toyota Probox belonging to Multi Energies Company, two vehicles that were involved in the early morning accident and another trailer near the scene.

“Police officers from Mutarakwa warned the onlookers about gathering and the driver also tried to help,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

The fire caused a traffic snarl-up in the busy Nairobi - Mai Mahiu highway and Motorists were urged to use alternative routes.