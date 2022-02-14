RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

More details have emerged about the accident at Mutarakwa along the Mai Mahiu highway that led to the explosion of a tanker ferrying LPG gas.

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor
Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

A report of the events leading up to the disaster compiled by Citizen TV shows that the LPG tanker lost control and crashed along the Nairobi - Mai Mahiu highway at 6.00 am.

Recommended articles

The driver is said to have taken cover fearing that the tanker would explode.

Minutes later he informed his employer about the incident and a few minutes to 11 am, a crew from the Multi Energies company arrived.

They were accompanied by a crane, a Toyota Pro Box and a police car crane to facilitate the transfer of the LPG gas tank from the vehicle that caused the accident to another one that was to transport the same to Kisumu.

According to eyewitness reports, the first explosion occurred after the team started lifting the tanker.

A video of the scene shows onlookers scampering for safety after noticing a gas leak seconds before the vehicle went up in flames.

The split second decision to make a dash immediately the leak happened saved many of the onlookers from death.

Seven people sustained injuries and others survived, including a resident whose hair and clothes caught fire.

The man who is yet to be identified was captured on camera and the image has now gone viral on social media, with many Kenyans expressing disbelief.

Seven cars were burnt including the police car and Toyota Probox belonging to Multi Energies Company, two vehicles that were involved in the early morning accident and another trailer near the scene.

Police officers from Mutarakwa warned the onlookers about gathering and the driver also tried to help,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

The fire caused a traffic snarl-up in the busy Nairobi - Mai Mahiu highway and Motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

Firefighters from Kiambu County took about an hour to put out the inferno and another hour to tow the wreckage and clear the busy road.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

ODM will lose a lot of followers - Jimi Wanjigi warns

ODM will lose a lot of followers - Jimi Wanjigi warns

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting