Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula has been arrested in Sabatia market, in Kakamega County.

According to the police, the legislator was arrested for flouting regulations set out for public gatherings, as the government continues in efforts to stop the spread of covid-19.

Other reports say that the MP was on his way to Nambale in Busia for a meeting with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, before he was arrested while fueling his vehicle at a petrol station.

The Lugari MP has since been released.