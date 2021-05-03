Lynda Nyangweso quits Kiss 100 after 11 years

Kiss 100 Drive presenter Lynda Nyangweso has announced her departure from the Radio Africa owned station after 11 years.
Her departure comes 3 months after her co-host Nick Ndeda's exit
In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Ms Nyangweso said this will be her final week working at the station.
She took her fans down memory lane as she recounted how she started out and went on to host various other shows in the station.
In the 11 years, Lynda Nyangweso said she has met wonderful people and made great friends, some who have become family.
She mentioned that she is excited about her next chapter and she cannot wait to be with her fans again.
“11 years ago, I started out on @kiss100kenya on the graveyard shift where I had room to mess up, try again, rinse then repeat. then I moved to midmorning and I was so proud of the work I did. from there I moved onto the breakfast show which was an amazing learning curve. then I started drive which became where I was most confident probably because I got the most sleep lol. throughout out this journey I have met some incredibly talented people both behind the mic and behind the scenes. I have worked with or around people I am forever in awe of. There have been some super high highs and some down on the dumps lows. However, I have loved the job. This chapter in my life has brought people in my life that have become like a second family. however, this week will be the last one I get to laugh and get weird with you on kiss fm and I am excited. Can't wait to see you on the other side. thank you for the opportunity to entertain you,” wrote Lynda.
Her departure comes exactly three months after her co-host Nick Ndeda left the station.
