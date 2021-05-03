Lynda Nyangweso quits Kiss 100 after 11 years

“11 years ago, I started out on @kiss100kenya on the graveyard shift where I had room to mess up, try again, rinse then repeat. then I moved to midmorning and I was so proud of the work I did. from there I moved onto the breakfast show which was an amazing learning curve. then I started drive which became where I was most confident probably because I got the most sleep lol. throughout out this journey I have met some incredibly talented people both behind the mic and behind the scenes. I have worked with or around people I am forever in awe of. There have been some super high highs and some down on the dumps lows. However, I have loved the job. This chapter in my life has brought people in my life that have become like a second family. however, this week will be the last one I get to laugh and get weird with you on kiss fm and I am excited. Can't wait to see you on the other side. thank you for the opportunity to entertain you,” wrote Lynda.