Drama ensued at Kikesa Patrol Base in Machakos after a policeman was caught pants down shortly after allegedly raping a suspect who had been summoned to the station.

Reportds indicate that Constable Nestus Mwambai of Police Service Number 226193 pulled his 45-year old victim to his house where he is suspected o have sexually assaulted her.

A report filed at Yatta Police Station on Friday, 03 April 2020 indicates that while at the police post at 6pm, Constable Mwambai pulled his victim into his house and raped her.

Mwambai is said to have threatened her victim into silence, warning her that he would kill her should she scream.

However, a fellow policeman, Constable Daniel Kihara of Police Service Number 236990 busted the rogue cop and brough his alleged evil deeds to light after he wet to Mwambai’s house and found the woman in tears.

Upon enquiring, the victim recounted that she had been sexually assaulted by Mwambai..

The victim was rushed to hospital where tests performed on the her at the Yatta Level 4 Hospital, confirmed she had been sexually assaulted.

Machakos County Police Commander, Karanja Muiruri confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect will carry his own cross.

“He (Mwambai) must carry his own cross, we won’t allow him to ruin the reputation of the National Police Service. As you know, the court operations are currently scaled down due to coronavirus outbreak. However, I spoke with the magistrate [of Kithimani Court] who told us to arraign the suspect on Monday, April 6,” said Muiruri.

Mwambai was arrested and taken to Yatta Police Station, awaiting to be processed and arraigned in court on Monday, 06 April 2020.