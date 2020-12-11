Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka is dead.

The Senator died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday as he received treatment at the facility's ICU wing.

Reports indicate that the Senator was officially taken off the life support machines at some minutes to 11 am in the presence of his two wives and their children.

The family later issued an official statement to the press confirming the death.

The family also confirmed that Senator Kabaka had tested positive for Covid-19.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua added that Kabaka had suffered "a stroke as a result of a blood clot that had been bothering him for a while".

Senator Kabaka fell ill on December 4, 2020 while in the company of a woman by the name Esther Nthenya Muli.

Ms Muli reported that during a night with the Senator, he complained of a headache and later collapsed.

She would later be charged with attempted murder.

She was, however, released after a toxicology report ruled out poisoning as the cause of Mr Kabaka's illness.